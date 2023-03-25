Laurence Fishburne Says His Character’s Relationship With Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick’ Is Very Different From ‘The Matrix’

Laurence Fishburne is a legendary actor who has been in the film industry for over four decades. While Fishburne has been featured in numerous movies, he’s perhaps best known for his iconic roles in The Matrix and John Wick franchises.

The actor’s performances in the two franchises have been critically acclaimed, and fans have loved seeing him team up with Keanu Reeves. In a recent interview, Fishburne discussed how his character’s relationship with Reeves’ character in John Wick is very different from their relationship in The Matrix.

Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves have been friends for over 20 years

Fishburne and Reeves first met on the set of The Matrix in 1999. They played Morpheus and Neo, respectively, and their chemistry on screen was undeniable. The two actors quickly became friends off-screen, and their friendship has flourished over the years.

In a 2016 interview with Collider, Fishburne talked about his relationship with Reeves and how the Constantine star got him the role in John Wick.

The Boyz n the Hood star said, “Keanu and I have remained friends, and we saw each other and I told him I watched the movie and loved it. He was about to start the movie again, and I was like, ‘Yo, man, you gotta talk to Chad and tell him that your boy Fish wants to come get down,’ because I really wanted to be a part of it. They found something for me to do, and it was really cool.”

Laurence Fishburne says his character’s relationship with Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick’ is very different from ‘The Matrix’

Fishburne’s most famous role is undoubtedly Morpheus in The Matrix franchise. In those films, he played a mentor to Reeves’ character, Neo. In John Wick, Fishburne plays a completely different role as the Bowery King, the leader of a network of assassins.

Fishburne was recently interviewed by Jake’s Takes, where he was asked to compare and contrast his character’s relationship with Keanu Reeves’ role in John Wick and The Matrix. “The Neo-Morpheus thing was very different sort of circumstances,” the actor said.

“When Morpheus and Neo meet, Morpheus is kind of this ominous figure who is like the most dangerous man in the world and all that. It’s quite the reverse in John Wick. John Wick is the most dangerous man in the world, and the Bowery King is very much an old friend, a brother in arms. They have this great history that we don’t know too much about, but enough to know that they trust each other.”

Fishburne added that Morpheus and Neo meet as strangers, whereas the Bowery King and John Wick come together as old friends.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ reviews have been overwhelmingly positive

After what seems like an eternity, John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally been released to glowing reviews.

SlashFilm’s Vanessa Armstrong took to Twitter and wrote: “#JohnWick4 is the best movie I’ve seen in ages! It’s like a Greek epic that’s, yes, full of unparalleled action (and guns), and the set pieces are phenomenal. But it’s also about relationships and love. What a breathtaking, heartrending story! I can’t wait to see it again.”

Sean Tajipour called the film heart-pounding and thrilling. He wrote: “This film takes you around the world and delivers the most mind-blowing fights and action scenes in a genre-bending epic that is heart pounding and thrilling!”

Critic Erick Weber called the film “One of the greatest action movies ever made.” He tweeted: “John Wick 4 tops all 3 of its predecessors in storytelling, scope & stakes, countless astonishing set pieces. Hard to fathom it’s all contained within one film. Bill Skarsgård slays a hellaciously thrilling franchise finish. 9.5/10.”