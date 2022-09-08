‘Law & Order: SVU’ Captured the Jerry Sandusky Case in Season 13

Fans of the long-running crime drama Law & Order: SVU know that although the show is fictional, it draws inspiration from real-life events in “ripped from the headlines” plots. Sometimes, episodes start with similarities to actual cases and then diverge with unique twists. That’s what happened in season 13, when Law & Order: SVU alluded to the Jerry Sandusky case in one of the most memorable episodes of the long-running true-crime series.

Which real-life cases have inspired ‘Law & Order: SVU’ episodes?

‘Law & Order: SVU’ actors Terry Serpico, Mariska Hargitay, and Peter Scanavino | Bennett Raglin/NBC

Every now and then, fans can expect aspects of national scandals to pop up in episodes of Law & Order: SVU, and they never fail to disappoint.

Though the show’s storylines are fictional, a few draw parallels to real cases. According to Entertainment Weekly, the season 17 episode “Patrimonial Burden,” starring Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, and Ice-T, was inspired by the Josh Duggar scandal. The same season featured the episode “Devil’s Dissections,” influenced by the case of suspected serial killer Robert Durst.

“American Tragedy,” the hard-hitting season 15 episode, was based on aspects of two scandals — one involving celebrity chef Paula Deen and the other concerning the death of Trayvon Martin. And diehard Law & Order: SVU fans will remember the season 10 episode “Selfish,” starring Christopher Meloni and Hilary Duff. It shares similarities with the infamous case involving Casey Anthony and the tragic death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 13 mirrored the Jerry Sandusky scandal

Perhaps one of the most unforgettable times Law & Order: SVU turned a real-life case into a nailbiter was in the season 13 episode “Personal Fouls.” The storyline revolves around a successful basketball coach, Ray Masters (played by Dan Lauria), accused of sexual abuse by a former student, Stevie.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the fictitious crime echoed the real-life Jerry Sandusky case and followed the investigation of Masters after detectives learned he paid several former players to keep quiet about the alleged abuse.

Fandom reports that many former basketball players, including one named Prince, who became a pro superstar, denied the allegations. But Benson (Hargitay) and Nick Amaro (portrayed by Danny Pino), continued to dig deeper. After Stevie’s murder, they finally persuaded Prince to come forward. The episode ended as he testified to the grand jury and revealed to the media what the coach had done to him. Viewers saw Masters arrested while Prince told other potential victims that “the shame is not theirs.”

Inside the Jerry Sandusky case

So, what was the real-life case that inspired the Law & Order: SVU episode? According to the Washington Post, in 2011, the Penn State scandal came to light involving Jerry Sandusky and the abuse of former students.

Sandusky was a longtime assistant coach under the legendary Joe Paterno, and after a years-long investigation, Sandusky was arrested on over 50 counts of sexual abuse. He was convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.

CNN reports that Sandusky was known for acting as a father figure to his victims, an aspect that was mirrored in the Law & Order: SVU episode. Victims brought several lawsuits against Penn State and eventually reached settlements with the university.

After the investigations were completed, a spokesperson for the university released a statement saying, “We hope the victims of Jerry Sandusky find some degree of justice.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

