‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi

Law & Order: SVU fans were surprised to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving the NBC drama after the upcoming season. Her character, Amanda Rollins, had just started a relationship with Peter Scanavino’s Dominick “Sonny” Carisi.

Fans have been invested in their romance for years. And now many are wondering what Giddish’s departure means for “Rollisi.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ star Kelli Giddish is reportedly being forced out

Giddish became part of the main cast of Law & Order: SVU over a decade ago. She joined the series on the heels of Chris Meloni’s shocking departure in season 12.

Since then, fans have followed her character’s ups and downs. And they’ve grown to know her as a central SVU team member. So when Giddish announced she was leaving the show after season 24, many were surprised.

But the decision to exit the series wasn’t solely hers. As reported by Variety, after discussing Giddish’s salary, series executives made the call to drop her.

Showrunner David Graziano and lead star/executive producer Mariska Hargitay reportedly fought hard to keep Giddish on to no avail. And when the cut was finally announced, both took to social media to show their support for the actor.

So what happens to Rollins and Carisi when Kelli Giddish leaves ‘Law & Order: SVU’?

For years, Law & Order: SVU teased a romance between Rollins and Carisi. The two started as partners, ended up becoming friends, and after nearly 10 years, they finally gave in to their feelings and started dating.

Fans who have been invested in Rollins and Carisi’s relationship, aka Rollisi, are wondering where their love story will go now that Giddish is leaving. Luckily, show writer Julie Martin revealed that she’s working on giving the couple a positive sendoff.

“#Rollisi will have a happy ending,” she tweeted. “Stay tuned.”

Martin was just as taken aback by Giddish’s cut as fans. And on Twitter, she took a moment to praise the actor for giving life to Rollins for so many years.

“Thank you to the beautiful, kind, smart and outrageously talented @KelliGiddish words can’t describe what a joy and a privilege it has been to be by your side, learning and growing with Amanda Rollins for the past eleven seasons,” Martin wrote. “The road will bring us together again. XO”

And for fans wondering how the show will leave Giddish’s character, Martin ensured she’ll be in a good place. “Rollins will be happy,” the writer tweeted. “We will take care of her.”

What fans want to see for Rollins and Carisi in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 24

After years of stanning Rollins and Carisi, Law & Order: SVU fans don’t want to see a haphazard, nonsensical ending for the two. Many hope the couple winds up in a good place. And a few are counting on seeing the couple get married, with Rollins leaving the SVU team to spend time with family.

“Sounds like Rollisi is still the plan, maybe Amanda will choose to stay home with her kids, and we’ll hear about her from Carisi from time to time,” one Reddit fan suggested.

“Hoping that she transfers out or decides to be a stay-at-home mom or something,” another Redditor added. “Maybe her final episode is the Rollisi wedding and she is just an offscreen mention here and there from Carisi.”

Others are counting on the show bringing her back for a cameo alongside Carisi now and then. “This would be the ideal situation for me,” a Reddit user noted. “I was so happy when they got together, I don’t want to lose them.”

