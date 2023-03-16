Law Roach Debunks Claims That His Retirement Was ‘a PR Stunt’

Law Roach sent shockwaves through the fashion industry this week when he announced that he was retired. Roach, who recently made his runway debut, has certainly made a name for himself in the fashion world. He is a respected celebrity stylist and fashion designer. He can even be seen on TV as a host for the show Legendary. Considering how well-known Roach is, some people questioned if he would walk back his announcement. But the stylist recently doubled down on his statement.

How did Law Roach announce that he was retired?

In a surprising move, Roach revealed that he was retired through his social media. He posted an image of the news for his 1 million followers to view. He also penned a caption to provide more detail. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach shared. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The stylist shared that his Instagram post was anything but a PR stunt

Naturally, Roach’s announcement caused a myriad of responses. Some of his fans thanked him for his contributions to the fashion world and wished him well. Others begged the stylist to reconsider his decision. Supermodel Naomi Campbell all but insisted that Roach continue his work in the fashion world. And there were a few people who didn’t truly believe that Roach had retired. Instead, they felt that his announcement was simply theatrical and that he would change his mind. However, in a recent interview with Vogue, the stylist shared what caused him to make the Instagram post.

“In my mind, you know, I was doing this just to relieve some pressure for myself, right?” Roach shared of announcing that he was retired. ‘I was riding in the car, and I made a decision. I said: ‘You know what, I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives…’And I just feel like, I’ve had enough, you know? So that Instagram post wasn’t a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It’s okay. You can do something else.”

Roach will no longer be taking on celebrity clients

It seems that that “something else” that Roach alluded to may still have something to do with fashion. In the aforementioned interview, the designer further explained the details of his retirement. Apparently, he’s only walking away from one specific component of his career.

LAW ROACH JUST WALKED THE BOSS SHOW pic.twitter.com/ZkHjdgTBfk — Up Next (@upnextdesigner) March 16, 2023

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion,” Roach revealed. “I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative. What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”