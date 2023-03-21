Law Roach Reveals if He’ll Continue to Style Zendaya

Celebrity image architect Law Roach shocked the fashion world last week when he unexpectedly announced his retirement. The fashion designer is at the top of his game, having styled a number of A-list celebrities. Roach’s clients have included Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, and more. But it seems that all those people should be looking for a new stylist. But should Zendaya be seeking a new stylist as well?

Law Roach and Zendaya | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Law Roach announced his abrupt retirement on Instagram

In an unexpected move, Roach announced his retirement via Instagram. He thanked his former clients while also detailing that the toxicity of the fashion industry led to his decision.“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” Roach wrote to his 1 million followers. “Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes, I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies, and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The image architect will no longer do celebrity styling

Naturally, the news of Roach’s retirement caused a lot of commotion. Since the Legendary judge is revered for his work, it was a shock to many. Some people didn’t take the native Chicagoan at his word. Instead, they assumed that it was a PR stunt. However, while speaking with The Cut, Roach doubled down on his decision.

I retired because I got overwhelmed and that I’ve never got a chance to properly grieve a great loss. — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 21, 2023

“I am definitely, 100,000 percent retiring,” Roach shared. “Nobody can say what’s forever and what will happen, but at this moment, and in my mind, I’m definitely retiring from celebrity styling. I’m not retiring from fashion, because I love it so much. But styling, in the way that I’ve been of service to other people, I’m retiring from that.”

Will Roach continue to be Zendaya’s stylist?

But will Roach’s retirement include all celebrities? Some fans hoped that Roach would continue his working relationship with Zendaya. The two have collaborated on some truly iconic looks over the course of her career. In fact, Roach has been the Euphoria star’s only stylist since she was just 14. He helped the actor shed her Disney image and get taken seriously as a fashion “it girl.” But it seems as if Roach is still deciding if he’ll continue to style the Dune actor.

“And people will say, ‘Oh, you not gonna leave Zendaya,'” Roach shared. “But I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right? So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision. She’s giving me the grace to be able to make that decision because we really have a kinship. Like, you know, we’ve grown up together. And that’s all I ever asked, was for people who I worked so hard for to just give me grace when I need it.”

Zendaya and Roach still have a personal relationship even if they don’t work together

It’s great to hear that Zendaya is giving Roach time and space to figure out his next move. In his aforementioned interview, the talented stylist shared that he’s been dealing with some pretty intense mental health issues. Hopefully, stepping back from celebrity styling will be beneficial to him. And whether or not he and Zendaya continue to work together professionally, it seems that they’ll still be close no matter what.

Literally me and zendaya…. pic.twitter.com/Ve2dnyzpsW — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) March 15, 2023

Taking to his Twitter page, Roach made it clear that he and Zendaya will always be important to each other. “She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love,” he penned. So clearly, no matter what the stylist decides in terms of his career, he and Zendaya will be just fine on a personal level.