The Prince and Princess of Wales appear to be adhering to rules regarding how they parent their children from William's late mother.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been called “lazy” after it was revealed that they each logged in less than 200 royal engagements each in 2023. However, a royal commentator believes the couple is taking a page from Princess Diana’s playbook. Here’s how.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal schedule is deliberate

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly clocked in 172 and 123 engagements in 2023. According to the Court Circular, these totals are way less than the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne, who appeared 457 times. Following his sister’s heels was King Charles, who attended 425 events.

A royal commentator believes the couple are taking a page from Princess Diana’s playbook regarding their royal work. Gareth Russell spoke to GB News, sharing how William is showing he is “Princess Diana’s son” by prioritizing his family life.

“This is where you very much see that William is Diana’s son,” Russell said. “Recently, there has almost been a perception that he is Charles’s son and Harry is Diana’s son.”

He continued, “But you know Diana was immensely close with William. You can hear it when Prince William speaks about how there’s so much love and admiration for his mother.”

Russell explained how William and Kate’s current work/home balance could be “dangerous” for their reputation. He added, “The danger for them is that even though this is almost certainly motivated by prioritizing their home life, it has enabled their critics to paint them as lazy.”

Will less royal engagements hurt the couple’s reputation in the long run?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023 in London, England | Jonathan Brady/Getty Images

Gareth Russell believes that while Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reputation as being “lazy” might be hard to shake off at the moment, it won’t affect them long-term. “That reputation can take quite a bit of time to shirk off at the moment,” Russell explains.

“Because of the difficulties the monarchy has had in the last few years, William and Catherine were expected to be the star players. And the star attraction for positive publicity.”

“If they’re not seen as often, there is a risk they enable their critics to write the story for them,” he concluded. However, the royal couple will likely keep to a less stressful schedule while their children are young. William and Kate’s plans could shift as they get older.

Kate Middleton was praised for staying home while Prince William attended the Earthshot Awards

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express Kate Middleton’s decision not to join Prince William at the Earthshot Prize Awards in November 2023 was seen favorably by the public. “William and Catherine attended the last two Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremonies in London and Boston together,” Fitzwilliams says.

It’s understood she wants to be with George because of his exams. And it will be appreciated that the Waleses wish to set an example of good parenting.”

Kate Middleton has historically put parenting before her duties to the crown. Her decision to remain home with their children instead of accompanying Prince William to the Earthshot Awards Ceremony is not unusual.

The school exams Prince George is sitting for are rumored to be those that will determine his schooling moving forward. Other private schools also use these exams to assess the students who will be selected for incoming classes. The ISEB transitions younger students from prep and junior schools to senior schools in the UK.

Kate Middleton and Prince William raise their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. They moved to Windsor in 2022, where the three Wales children attend Lambrook School.