Lea Michele Lived in a 2-Bedroom Cottage During Her ‘Glee’ Years

Many people know Lea Michele from her breakout role on the television show Glee. What many may not know is that Michele’s acting career actually started at a young age when she was landing roles in many Broadway shows such as Ragtime, Fiddler on the Roof, and Les Miserables.

Although Glee is still her best-known role, since the show ended Michele has starred in other shows including Scream Queens and The Mayor. She also hasn’t let her musical talent go unused, releasing her first studio album in 2014.

Lea Michele | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Like any celebrity in Hollywood, Michele has made her home her sanctuary. From her beginnings during her Glee years living in a small cottage home to upgrading to an even more luxurious property, Michele knows what she wants and has found everything she could want in her current home.

Michele’s first property was a two-bedroom cottage

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff reunited on the #TonyAwards red carpet pic.twitter.com/PcDXtGSnRf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2022

In 2012, Michele purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.4 million. It was the property that she purchased once she had become a household name while starring on Glee, so the actor was able to find a property with a few luxurious amenities. According to TMZ, some of the two-bed, two-bath cottage amenities included a master suite complete with French doors, a heated saltwater pool, and a bath with a steam shower.

Although this cozy cottage had so much to offer, once Michele’s time on Glee had ended, she was looking to upgrade her abode to bigger and better things. She sold the cottage for $1.825 million and moved into something a little more spacious.

Michele moved to a bigger home after ‘Glee’

Lea Michele stuns in Cong Tri at the 2022 #TonyAwards. See more of tonight's celebrity arrivals here: https://t.co/joqXImXvXH pic.twitter.com/bIOdKtcnV9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 12, 2022

In 2015, Michele decided to double her living space with a more modern Los Angeles dwelling. She moved into a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home that cost just under $3 million, according to TMZ. The home is located in the Brentwood area and features many luxurious amenities homeowners have come to expect in the area. Some of the highlights include hardwood floors, a pool and hot tub, and views of the canyon.

The most unique feature of Michele’s home is the two-story workout room for getting those early morning workouts in, which is something that fans know Michele prioritizes in her life. While many fans can only dream of living in a place like Michele’s, they know that her hard work has earned every square foot of it.

Lea Michele started her career at a young age

Michele was just nine years old when she landed her role in Les Miserables on Broadway. From there, she spent much of her childhood in Broadway productions before landing the role of Rachel Berry on the Fox series Glee.

It was this show that made Michele a household name, and for her efforts, she was rewarded with an Emmy nomination, two Golden Globe nominations, and won four People’s Choice Awards.

When the show ended in 2015, Michele went to work on other projects. She had roles in Scream Queens and The Mayor. Michele also took time away from acting to pursue her music career. In 2012 she was signed by Columbia Records.

She first released the single “Cannonball” and then went on to release her first studio album, Louder. Her second album Places was released three years later. In 2019, Michele released her first Christmas-themed album. In 2021, Michele released a cover album titled Forever: A Lullaby Album.

Michele hasn’t left any creative outlet unexplored. She is also a published author. She published two books: Brunette Ambition and You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life.

RELATED: Lea Michele’s Favorite Recipes and Why She Prefers Cooking to Eating Out