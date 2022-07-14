Who Is Leah Remini’s Husband Angelo Pagan and How Many Children Do They Have?

Leah Remini has been appearing on TV shows since the late ’80s and became a household name in the ’90s playing Carrie Heffernan on the popular, long-running comedy The King of Queens. In addition, she’s one of the most famous ex-Scientologists and hosted the documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Remini has also been married for two decades but not too many people are familiar with who her husband is.

Here’s more on Angelo Pagan, plus a few things you may not have known about the couple including how many children they have.

Angelo Pagan and Leah Remini pose for a photo on the carpet at the HollyRod 20th Annual DesignCare at Cross Creek Farm | Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Pagan is an actor as well

Angelo Pagan was born on May 16, 1968, in Puerto Rico. Not long after his birth, his family relocated to New York City.

Like his wife, Pagan is an actor. While attending college he developed a passion for acting and in 1989, he was cast in the TV series Midnight Caller. Pagan was also in the 2001 film Swordfish.

Pagan had a guest-starring role on his wife’s The King of Queens sitcom as well. In the episode “Affair Trade” he played Hector, an irate boyfriend of a woman who mistakenly thinks that Doug is the same Doug Heffernan his girlfriend spent a romantic weekend with.

In 2014, Pagan was featured on the reality show Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which followed the family as they navigated through their everyday lives. Pagan actually sang the theme song for the show. It’s All Relative lasted for two seasons.

Leah Remini’s husband, Angelo Pagan, guest stars on ‘The King of Queens’ as Hector | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

How Remini and Pagan met and when they got married

Remini and Pagan met in 1996 at a Cuban restaurant and nightclub called El Floridita. Remini described the moment as “love at first sight.”

Seven years later on July 19, 2003, they tied the knot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas.

“The bride was a vision of cool elegance in her Les Habitudes ivory gown … 125 guests gathered poolside at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas to watch King of Queens star Leah Remini, 33, marry actor/salsa musician Angelo Pagan,” People reported at the time. “‘It was outdoors at night and still 110°,’” said Remini’s co-star Kevin James, adding with a laugh, “‘The best part was toweling off.’”

The wedding was officiated by a minister from their former Scientology center. The Troublemaker author and Pagan left Scientology in 2013.

Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan attend the launch of VIVA GLAM Magazine’s Celebrity Issue | Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

They have a daughter together and Remini is a stepmother to Pagan’s other kids

On June 16, 2004, the couple welcomed their daughter, Sofia Bella, who arrived one day after Remini’s 34th birthday. She previously gushed about motherhood on It’s All Relative saying: “You really don’t realize, until you have a child, how much you can love another person. I literally can say I would die for this person.”

Remini is also a stepmom to Pagan’s three sons Nicholas, Alex, and Angelo Jr., from a previous relationship.

