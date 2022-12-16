Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?

The General Hospital cast had a lot of shakeups in 2022. While there were some new arrivals and returns, most of the changes consisted of departures. Here’s a look at a few actors who left this year.

General Hospital star Kelly Thiebaud I Rich Polk/Getty Images for Huntington’s Disease Society of America

‘General Hospital’ star Kelly Thiebaud is leaving the show

Kelly Thiebaud has been playing Britt Westbourne since 2012. The actor’s left several times during her 10-year run, and she’s preparing to exit again, this time for good. According to Soaps.com, the reason for Thiebaud’s exit is that she’s reprising her role as Eva Vasquez on Station 19.

As for planning Britt’s exit, the writers have decided to go a tragic route. Britt’s learned that her Huntington’s disease is progressing worse than she thought. Realizing she doesn’t have much time left, she’s getting her affairs in order and spending time with her loved ones. Thiebaud’s final days as Britt will be a tearjerker and may land her actor another Daytime Emmy in 2023.

Britt wants to get her affairs in order without her nearest and dearest realizing why. Can she pull it off?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @kellythiebaud pic.twitter.com/bqpcB6l8qu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 14, 2022

Michael Blake Kruse’s brief run as Rory Cabrera ends

In March 2022, Michael Blake Kruse joined the General Hospital cast as Rory Cabrera. The hunky police officer captured the attention of female viewers and young heroine Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Rory’s relationship with Trina sparked jealousy from Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez).

Aside from being a cop and Trina’s boyfriend, not much else was revealed about Rory’s history. Sadly, fans will never get to see Rory again after the tragic events of the Dec. 14 episode. Rory tracked a lead on the hook killer and got stabbed by the mysterious attacker. He was rushed to the hospital and professed his love to Trina before succumbing to his wounds.

Johnny Wactor’s character Brando Corbin was killed off of ‘General Hospital’

Rory wasn’t the only victim of the hook killer. In Sept, Brando was attacked in an alley after saving Kristina Corinthos (Lexi Ainsworth). Brando underwent surgery, and it appeared he was going to survive.

However, he had an allergic reaction after being poisoned and died. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and the rest of Port Charles were devastated about Brando’s death. Although Brando is dead, Wactor hinted that a return could be possible. “That’s soaps, you know? I could die and be back in a few months,” the actor told Soap Opera Digest.

Brando's battle with the attacker ends in bloodshed. Who will survive their altercation behind Charlie's?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @WactorTractor pic.twitter.com/fCQS049QGN — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 14, 2022

Sydney Mikayla departed the soap opera to focus on college

Trina is one of the beloved young heroines of General Hospital. The role has become synonymous with Sydney Mikayla, who began playing the character in 2019. Mikayla’s performance earned her rave reviews and two Daytime Emmy nominations.

But after three years on the show, Mikayla left in March 2022. The actor revealed her exit was because she wanted to concentrate on college. Since Trina was in a big storyline, the producers quickly recast with Ali, who debuted later that month.

Inga Cadranel’s three-year run as Harmony Miller ended earlier this year

Harmony Miller is one of General Hospital‘s worst villains. The former cult member’s crimes include kidnapping and murder. After three years of terrorizing Port Charles, Harmony’s reign ended in May 2022.

Wow.What a wild ride! I want to thank each & every #gh fan who took the journey with me. I loved playing this broken woman who only wanted love. Honored to have the chance to bring her to life on @GeneralHospital . Now I say farewell Harmony. It was nice knowing you ?? — Inga Cadranel (@IngaCadranel) May 5, 2022

After trying to kill Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Harmony ran away. Unfortunately, she stopped in the middle of the road, where Sasha hit her. Harmony later died from her injuries, but not before confessing to Carly that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) mother.