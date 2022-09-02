Leaving Kody Brown Made Christine Brown the Star of ‘Sister Wives’, Could It Have Been Meri Brown?

Christine Brown has officially emerged as the unequivocal star of Sister Wives. While the mother of six was always a fan favorite, she wasn’t always the favorite by a large margin. Now she is. You could even argue that Christine’s decision to ditch Kody helped keep Sister Wives afloat. The breakdown of her marriage has opened up more than a few new doors for her. While her divorce seems to have elevated Christine to the show’s star, we can’t help but wonder if things would have been the same if a different wife had opted to kick Kody Brown to the curb.

Christine Brown wasn’t the wife fans initially thought would be the first to leave

Christine Brown shocked Sister Wives fans when she announced her decision to spiritually divorce Kody Brown. It’s not that fans thought Christine was particularly happy in her marriage to Kody. It has been obvious for several seasons that Christine was struggling to find her footing. Simply put, her marriage didn’t seem “bad enough” based on the footage featured on Sister Wives to drive her away from a lifestyle she seemed so heavily into initially.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Sister Wives fans largely believed Meri Brown would be the first of Kody’s four wives to walk away from the family. The Browns seemed to think so, too, with several sister wives voicing concern about Meri’s commitment to the principle following her catfishing scandal.

Leaving has opened up a ton of new doors for Christine Brown

Christine Brown’s decision to leave her decades-long marriage has endeared her to fans and, in the process, appears to have opened up several significant doors. The mother of six is thriving in her new environment, according to social media, and she also landed a solo cooking show.

Christine was a fan favorite for several seasons, but she largely hung out in the background, with major storylines only revolving around her when he marriage started to crumble. Her separation announcement made just weeks before season 16 of Sister Wives set the stage for her to become the show’s star. Based on all the press for season 17 and the trailer, that’s exactly what Christine Brown has become.

Would Meri Brown have received the same support, though?

Meri might not be a fan favorite like Christine, but a large percentage of Sister Wives fans feel for her. Most of the hate that Meri receives revolves around her almost inexplicable support of Kody and her decision to stay in a situation that no longer serves her.

Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Meri might not be considered as likable or relatable as Christine, but as it turns out, it looks like she would have received the same support if she had opted to leave Kody Brown first. Sure, Meri never had the same draw as Christine. Their personalities are inherently different. Still, Sister Wives fans were rooting for her to pack up and go. At least, Reddit users are.

As for the solo venture, we think Meri would have gotten it, too. It’s safe to theorize that Meri would have also landed a solo show if she had opted to leave her troubled husband. Meri’s bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, could have served as an interesting backdrop for a reality show focused on the small business owner figuring out how to be officially single for the first time in decades.

While that opportunity has seemingly evaporated, Sister Wives fans are still hopeful that she will walk off for no reason other than to save herself more heartache. Fans of the series can check in on Meri and Kody’s estrangement on September 11, when TLC airs the newest season. Whether there will be more seasons to come is anyone’s guess.

