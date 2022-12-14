Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?

The Bold and the Beautiful underwent many casting changes in 2022. One of the biggest switches was the departure of a few stars. Here’s a look at some of the actors who left this year.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Rena Sofer I Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Rena Sofer leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ was a huge news story in 2022

When Rena Sofer left, the Bold and the Beautiful lost one of its top stars. Sofer had been playing quirky and devious jewelry designer Quinn Fuller since 2013. Quinn was a must-watch character who created attention with her scheming and romance with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). But after nine years, Sofer decided it was time to leave.

Sofer’s last air date was on Aug. 29, 2022, when Quinn and Carter shared a romantic dinner. Two months later, the writers had Quinn exit offscreen after breaking up with Carter.

Quinn and Carter get honest with each other during a romantic dinner for two. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/LwMNhDCehs pic.twitter.com/DFybuDdP0R — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2022

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest podcast, Sofer opened up about her decision to leave. The actor said the show didn’t have anything for her character but wanted her to stick around. Sofer decided at that moment her time with the show was officially over.

Douglas Forrester was temporarily recast

As the son of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey), Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) is a legacy character. Fans are accustomed to seeing Samiri as Douglas, a role he’s been playing since 2019. However, in Aug. 2022, the show temporarily recast the role with Django Ferri.

Ferri showed his remarkable acting skills as Douglas expressed his desire to live with Thomas. But Ferri’s tenure as Douglas was brief, and Samiri returned to the show in Oct. Samiri’s return came at the perfect time as Thomas’ scheme caused him to lose everything, including his son.

Bridget Forrester’s return appears to have ended

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were ecstatic when Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) returned in Mar. 2022. Viewers were hopeful to see juicy storylines for Bridget. She and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) were long overdue for a run-in.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn and Bridget bust Eric and Donna in bed! pic.twitter.com/mPqUxKPMEf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 29, 2022

But sadly, there would be no rehash of the Bridget, Deacon, and Broke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) saga. Instead, Bridget was inserted into other people’s storylines, including helping Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recover from her shooting. Bridget’s last appearance came in Jul. 2022 when she and Quinn caught Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis).

Since then, there’s been no mention of Bridget, leading many to believe she’s departed again.

Are the Finnegans leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Finnegans have become one of the most-loved families on The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, like many families, they faced heartache in 2022. Everyone was devastated when John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was killed by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

However, thanks to Finn’s adoptive mother, Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), he got a second chance at life. Li’s quest to help her son was temporarily derailed when Sheila ran her off the road. But thanks to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Li was rescued and reunited with her son.

Li puts Jack on the spot to Steffy and Finn. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/4oHuu5XZYE pic.twitter.com/jjgahx08wY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2021

Finn’s death and recovery was a poignant story in 2022. The Finnegans should be the primary focus, with Jack Finnegan (Ted King) reuniting and making amends with his family. But aside from Finn, the Finnegans have become forgotten.

There’s been no sign or mention of Jack or Li during the recent Sheila situation. The couple should be there to protect Finn and Steffy, but instead, other unnecessary characters are involved in the story. Their absence and lack of mention may be a sign that Jack and Li are gone for good.