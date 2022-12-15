Who Is Left From the Original Cast of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Bold and the Beautiful cast has undergone many changes over the decades. Since 1987, many characters have come and gone. Let’s look at how the cast has changed from its original days.

The Bold And The Beautiful stars Susan Flannery, Ronn Moss, Katherine Kelly Lang, and John McCook I Charley Gallay/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ original cast consisted of 15 actors

When The Bold and the Beautiful debuted in March 1987, it featured a large cast of 15 actors. The group was a mixture of established soap opera stars and newcomers. For the Forrester family, The Young and the Restless star John McCook was cast as Eric Forrester. Former Days of Our Lives star Susan Flannery played Eric’s strong-willed wife, Stephanie Forrester.

Musician Ronn Moss signed on to play the couple’s eldest son Ridge Forrester. Clayton Norcross would become the first actor to portray Thorne Forrester, while Teri Lynn originated the role of Kristen Forrester.

Judy Baldwin played matriarch Beth Logan for the Logan family, while Katherine Kelly Lang landed the coveted role of eldest daughter Brooke Logan. Nancy Sloan was cast as the youngest sister Katie, while Carrie Mitchum played Donna. Ethan Wayne would play the girls’ older brother Storm Logan.

On the Spencer side, Jim Storm played publishing tycoon Bill Spencer Sr. Joanna Johnson was Bill’s daughter Caroline Spencer, Ridge’s first love. Days of Our Lives star Lauren Koslow was cast as Margo Lynley, Bill’s girlfriend, and Eric’s friend.

Rounding out the cast was Bryan Genesse, who played Donna’s boyfriend, Rocco. Stephen Shortridge portrayed Dave Reed, Brooke’s first boyfriend.

John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang are the only two original cast members left

Most of the original cast has departed The Bold and the Beautiful. For a long time, McCook, Flannery, Moss, and Lang were the original foursome. The group became the show’s most famous stars, and their characters were at the forefront of many storylines.

However, in 2012, Moss and Flannery exited the show. Moss’ character Ridge left after dumping Brooke offscreen. The role was later recast with Thorsten Kaye, who debuted in 2013. Meanwhile, Flannery’s character Stephanie died in November after her lung cancer returned. In the weeks leading up to her final episode, the show had touching tributes to Flannery and Stephanie’s legacy.

With Moss and Flannery gone, McCook and Lang are the last two original cast members.

John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang reflect on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

McCook and Lang remain a vital part of The Bold and the Beautiful. Their characters, Eric and Brooke, continue to carry on the Forrester and Logan legacies. In March 2022, the show celebrated a huge milestone with its 35th anniversary, something McCook didn’t expect.

Are you guys enjoying the old episodes of @BandB_CBS ? It’s fun to look back at the old shows. ? Did you see Brooke and Eric’s wedding? @JohnMcCook44 pic.twitter.com/e5hmOYdsmz — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) May 9, 2020

In an interview with Soaps.com, the actor admitted he didn’t think the show would last long. “I thought it would run a good long time; in my mind was 10, maybe 15 years. I never imagined it would still be going strong 35 years later!”

Lang, the show’s golden girl, got a special standalone episode featuring Brooke and the five loves of her life. While some fans dislike Brooke, she has loyal supporters, and Brooke’s been an integral part of the show’s success.

When reflecting on her run as Brooke, Lang told TV Insider, “I’m so thrilled to still be here and to be working on the show. I love my character and the stories Brad keeps telling. I’m happy we’re going strong, and there there are so many people who’ve been watching since the beginning.”