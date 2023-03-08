This ‘Legally Blonde’ Scene Was Inspired by Another Oscar-Winning Movie

The movie Legally Blonde is an iconic film more than 20 years after it first premiered. There is no denying that the movie is delightful to watch, what with the hilarious one-liners and situations that keep fans entertained from beginning to end. The film is a classic romantic comedy, following the adventure of heartbroken sorority girl Elle Woods as she embarks on a cross-country journey to win back her boyfriend. It features unforgettable moments, including one inspired by an unlikely Oscar-winning film.

Reese Witherspoon starred in ‘Legally Blonde’

Actress Reese Witherspoon acts in a scene from Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Pictures” comedy “Legally Blonde.” | Tracy Bennett/MGM Pictures

The film stars actor Reese Witherspoon. It tells the story of a California girl unexpectedly dumped by her college boyfriend. Depressed that he broke up with her for being “too blonde”, Elle relies on the help of her sorority sisters to get admitted to Harvard Law School.

She finds law school in Boston a challenge at first. But hilarity ensues as the fashionista tries to fit in at her new environment, staying as true to herself as possible while discovering that she can rise to the top for who she is inside, regardless of her beauty on the outside.

Reese Witherspoon revealed the ‘Legally Blonde’ inspiration in 1 scene

Legally Blonde has more than a few iconic scenes. There’s the “bend and snap” scene from the beauty salon scene, which came to life again in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video. And few can forget the moment when Elle is all set for her first class at Harvard, and runs into her ex, who asks, rather incredulously, “You got into Harvard Law?”, and without missing a beat, she responds, “What, like it’s hard?”

Despite all of the memorable moments in Legally Blonde, the courtroom scene toward the end of the film is quite one of the most iconic. Elle gets to prove herself as a serious law student by getting a witness to confess to murder on the stand, freeing a falsely accused defendant and sparing her from life in prison. It is truly when the former sorority sister proves herself to everyone, and Witherspoon recently shared a secret behind that scene.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she said the movie My Cousin Vinny inspired that moment. “Marisa Tomei in that movie, she won an Oscar for it, she came in at the end and testified with this very technical jargon about a car or a carburetor and I said to the [Legally Blonde] writers, ‘I want to have a moment like that where I say something very specific only Elle Woods would know,’ and it’s about a perm and it’s inspired by Marisa Tomei.”

Reese Witherspoon delves back into romantic comedies

Fans of Witherspoon in Legally Blonde won’t want to miss her newest project, the Netflix film Your Place or Mine, which also stars Ashton Kutcher. Witherspoon and Kutcher play best friends who live on opposite sides of the country, yet talk and confide in each other every day.

When Debbie (Witherspoon) finds herself in need of someone to watch her son for a week so she can go to New York to complete an accounting project, Peter (Kutcher) flies to Los Angeles to help her out. They find themselves basically living each other’s lives, and the experience has them uncovering feelings that they could never have imagined. The romantic comedy is just what we’d expect from Elle Woods.