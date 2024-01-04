The Golden Bachelor star, Gerry Turner, will marry his new love, Theresa Nist, during a televised wedding on Jan. 4. For weeks, fans have been discussing which contestants would appear at the event and which would skip it. While Nist insisted she would love it if The Golden Bachelor runner-up Leslie Fhima attended the event, fans largely assume she’d opt out of witnessing her ex swapping vows with another woman. Her attendance was further thrown into question when Fhima posted from a hospital bed. Now, she’s finally answering the question for fans. Her hospital stay won’t change her plans for the big event.

Leslie Fhima spent some time in the hospital over the holidays

Leslie Fhima recently spent several days in the hospital. The Minnesota-based fitness instructor posted to Instagram Live from her hospital bed last week. She explained that she had to have surgery to correct an intestinal blockage. Fhima went on to say that the medical issue came on quickly and presented with severe abdominal pain and cramping. In her Instagram Live story, Fhima explained that she tried to tough it out, waiting half a day before heading to the emergency room.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ runner-up Leslie Fhima on stage | Disney/John Fleenor

After tests, doctors decided to operate to correct the issue. Fhima said scar tissues from a surgery she had as a teen caused the problem. While the issue was a serious one, she recovered well and headed home within days of her operation. Now, less than a week out from the procedure, she is well enough to travel for The Golden Bachelor wedding event.

Leslie Fhima will attend Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding

Despite spending some time in the hospital, Fhima is officially on the mend. She took to Instagram on Jan. 3 to thank her fans for their well-wishes. She said she feels significantly better and looks forward to supporting Gerry and Theresa for their special day. Fhima is officially attending The Golden Bachelor wedding event, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for her.

Turner and Fhima’s relationship ended on a sour note when he opted to give Theresa Nist the final rose. Fhima was caught completely off guard and accused the retired restauranteur of leading her on. After the The Golden Bachelor finale, Fhima did a series of interviews that suggested she wasn’t thrilled with Turner or his behavior. She said that if she were given the chance to pick a suitor on The Golden Bachelorette, she would do a lot different. She even struggled to say she respected Gerry Turner.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

That seems to be all behind her now. She seems totally over Turner. We can’t help but wonder if that is because she’ll get a chance to be in the driver’s seat soon enough. While ABC has not yet announced who will be the first-ever golden bachelorette, we do know they are casting men for the dating competition. Faith Martin revealed she will not be the lead, so Fhima seems like the most likely choice.