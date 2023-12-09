'The Golden Bachelor' is officially over, but fans are looking forward to 'The Golden Bachelorette.' Leslie Fhima knows how she'd play the game if she was the one to pick from a sea of eligible bachelors.

Leslie Fihma might have lost out on The Golden Bachelor, but the show’s runner-up isn’t ready to give up on love. In fact, Leslie Fhima is open to becoming the first-ever golden bachelorette. While nothing seems set in stone, Leslie is already figuring out how she would want to play the game if she were the one doing the picking. She recently revealed that she would do things a whole lot differently from Gerry Turner.

Leslie Fhima has been critical of Gerry Turner since the show ended

Leslie Fhima found herself the surprising runner-up on The Golden Bachelor. While the fitness instructor from Minnesota understood she was on a dating show, she still felt like Gerry Turner led her on. In a sitdown interview on Bachelor Happy Hour, Fhima chatted about her experience and time on the show.

While it has been a while since her breakup, the wounds from the competition’s surprise ending are still clearly fresh. Fhima has been critical of Turner and how he behaved on the show. She struggled mightily to suggest she respected Turner and how he played the game and was clear that she would do things differently if the roles were ever reversed.

Leslie Fhima would approach ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ more mindfully

While Fhima has not been announced as the golden bachelorette, she’s more than happy to discuss how she would approach love if she were the one doing the picking. During her appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Fhima said she wouldn’t approach dating on the show in the same way that Turner did because she wouldn’t want to hurt anyone the way she had been hurt.

When she elaborated on that thought, Fhima noted that she would avoid telling multiple people she loved them. She also said she would do her best to avoid leading anyone on. More than anything, Leslie Fhima’s goal as the golden bachelorette would be to approach the process more mindfully than Turner had. While some viewers think Fhima is just jealous that Turner picked Theresa Nist, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Turner has been criticized by viewers and people in his life for the way he behaved on The Golden Bachelor.

ABC has not announced if they’ll do a bachelorette version of the hit dating competition

Leslie Fhima and several other bachelorettes have tossed their names into the ring to become the first-ever golden bachelorette. Still, ABC has not announced whether they will proceed with the show. It seems like it’s pretty much a done deal, even though the competition has yet to be announced.

Several executives associated with the show have said they look forward to expanding Bachelor Nation further. a casting call for The Golden Bachelorette appears to be live, as well. The casting call is looking for senior men, although a specific age range is not listed. The application is lengthy. It requires potential contestants to upload pictures and videos and disclose everything from their salary to their children’s names.