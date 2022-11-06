Leslie Jordan Said He ‘Learned to Be Funny to Keep the Bullies at Bay’

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan was an icon of the stage, screen, and social media. Effortlessly funny and extremely charming, it’s hard to imagine anyone could have had a problem with him. According to the Will & Grace star, though, his comedy chops developed as a direct result of this.

Leslie Jordan started comedy to avoid bullies in his youth

Leslie Jordan attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Jordan would always be the first to tell you that he was a little weird. Much like fellow actor Danny DeVito, he was instantly recognizable for his short stature, even as a kid. This, combined with being openly gay for about as long as he can remember, could have made him a prime target for bullying in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he grew up.

As he revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, though, he rarely had to deal with things like this. While chatting with the host, Jordan spoke about his experiences of being gay in a far less accepting time. Knowing he was someone many people would pick on, he figured out how to keep his peers from mocking him. According to him, “I learned to be funny to keep the bullies at bay.”

While being funny helped, Jordan was still anxious about life in a small town

His humor helped him make friends and avoid ridicule. But Jordan was candid about the anxiety he felt about the potential for discrimination. He told DeGeneres he was “always waiting for that axe to fall” in the event someone decided he wasn’t funny enough to avoid their wrath any longer.

These fears were echoed by his mother many years ago, as well. While she was, to his surprise, quite accepting when he first came out to her, she urged him to “live [his] life quietly” to avoid ridicule. Out of a desire to live authentically and because his naturally flamboyant personality left little to hide, Jordan disregarded this advice despite his fears.

Jordan was a legendary performer and beloved fixture in entertainment

Living as himself was the best decision Jordan could have made. It was what allowed him to follow his dreams in entertainment. While his first years in LA were a bit rough, he eventually secure steady TV and film work.

His most recognizable (not to mention award-winning) role is likely as Beverley Leslie in Will & Grace. But he’s appeared in numerous other projects. These include hit series like American Horror Story, Boston Legal, and Reba. Though much of his work was on the small screen, Jordan also held roles in films such as The Help.

In 2020, Jordan found a new avenue for his talent on Instagram. To pass the time in quarantine, he’d regularly post videos of himself telling jokes or funny stories. Simple, comforting, and hilarious, he had over five million people following him at his peak.

Overall, Jordan was a beloved comedy figure, be it by the kids at his old school or his peers in Hollywood. Most anyone who worked with him had nothing but good things to say about him, from his humor to his kindness.

