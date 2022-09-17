Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe Is as Fashionable as the Formula 1 Star

Lewis Hamilton is one of the biggest names in Formula 1 racing, but his influence is extending further and further these days. From fashion to potential acting gigs, Hamilton can do it all — and so can his dog Roscoe. Hamilton’s pet is just as fashion-forward as the F1 driver these days.

Lewis Hamilton’s record-breaking Formula 1 career

Hamilton has been competing in Formula 1 races since 2007, driving cars for McLaren and Mercedes. He has won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship seven times, the DHL Fastest Lap Award five times, and the Hawthorn Memorial Trophy 11 times.

The driver has also set multiple records during his time as an F1 driver, including becoming the first black Formula 1 driver in the history of the sport. He also currently holds the records for most career wins, most pole positions, most podium finishes, most career points, and most laps led.

Lewis Hamilton has conquered the world of fashion

In addition to his racing prowess, Hamilton has also made a name for himself in the fashion world. The driver has attended the Met Gala five times, and he is always dressed to impress.

In 2021, Hamilton shared his commitment to amplifying the voices of Black fashion designers and how he implements that in his Met Gala appearances.

“Young designers don’t have the same opportunities, and so that’s really why I wanted to support young up-and-coming talent and the Met is the biggest fashion event of the year,” Hamilton told Vogue about his decision to populate his table with up-and-coming Black designers.

Hamilton has sported many eye-catching looks at the fashion event over the years, from a bright blue blazer, a checkered Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, and a zigzag-patterned suit. However, Hamilton isn’t the only one in the family with a great fashion sense.

Roscoe, Lewis Hamilton’s dog, is just as fashionable as his owner

Hamilton’s bulldog Roscoe is just as fashion-forward as the Formula 1 driver. The pet has his own Instagram account where he can show off his looks, including a Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

“Whiles dads was outs traninings I likes to trys all his clothes,” the caption of a picture of Roscoe sporting a floral hooded jacket read. “ims fashionables.” Roscoe’s look came from a 2021 collaboration between DJ Khaled and D&G.

Roscoe is nine years old and a vegan. He and Hamilton have been together since 2013. In an interview about his bond with Roscoe, Hamilton shared, “I try to take him to as many as possible, because Roscoe’s getting old. And I don’t know how long I’ll have him around. So, I’m trying to keep him with me everywhere.”

He continued, “He’s my best friend. I can confide in him, and he brings me happiness every day. When I go training, he’s sad when I leave. And when I get back, he’s super happy. It’s a funny interaction!”

Coco, Lewis Hamilton’s previous pet

Hamilton and Roscoe are closer than ever after the race car driver lost his other dog, Coco, in 2020. In a touching social media post, Hamilton shared what his relationship with Coco meant to him.

“She was such a special dog, born with so many problems, and I feel so lucky to have adopted her,” he wrote. “Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive. She went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy, loving dog she was.”

He continued, “Naturally, my heart is broken but i hope she’s in a better place…Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved her, cared for her.”

