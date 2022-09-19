Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims

Lewis Hamilton became a celebrity thanks to his success in Formula 1. It’s no secret that the 37-year-old earns a lot of money, but fans might not realize that his bulldog Roscoe has some wealth of his own. Hamilton once claimed that Roscoe makes “$700 a day.”

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

Hamilton is worth an estimated $285 million. The British Formula 1 driver also reportedly has a salary of $50 million yearly. He earns much of his income from endorsement deals and prize money. Additionally, Hamilton has other ventures outside of Formula 1.

For example, he has done some acting and singing. In 2018, he also launched a clothing line with Tommy Hilfiger called TOMMYXLEWIS. A year later, he helped launch a vegan restaurant called Neat Burger. More recently, Hamilton became one of the owners of the Denver Broncos.

Hamilton has been able to buy luxurious homes in various places worldwide, such as New York City, London, and Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton claims his dog, Roscoe, also makes a lot of money

We don’t deserve dogs. Their loyalty is so fierce, and their love for us is unconditional. Grateful to have my buddy Roscoe with me for a long week of filming. pic.twitter.com/goaHOOjDvr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 6, 2020

Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver has shared that his dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.

“Roscoe is now part of a modelling agency and he has auditions, he will go up against ten or 15 different bulldogs, they will need a bulldog for a product,” Hamilton said, according to the Metro UK. “He gets paid $700 dollars a day, it’s ridiculous and he gets his treat, he loves it.”

Roscoe also seems to be a social media influencer. His Instagram account boasts over 600,000 followers.

Roscoe has been a part of Hamilton’s family since 2013. In a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team interview, Hamilton described Roscoe as his “best friend.” Roscoe also gets to experience Hamilton’s extraordinary life because Hamilton takes the pooch with him around the world.

Lewis Hamilton used to have another dog

Hamilton is a dog lover, and Roscoe is not the first dog he has ever bonded with. Hamilton’s family used to have another bulldog named Coco. However, she died in 2020, and Hamilton even shared the sad news with fans.

“Last night at around 9 pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side,” Hamilton wrote on Twitter and Instagram on June 19 of that year. “Her little heart gave in; we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her, but it was no use.”

Rest in peace Coco ? pic.twitter.com/DGXB8BWiGH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 19, 2020

He added, “She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems, and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive. She went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy, loving dog she was.”

Before Coco died, she left Hamilton with an amazing memory. The Formula 1 driver revealed they “shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget.”

