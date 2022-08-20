Lewis Hamilton Explains Why He Hasn’t Had Any Long-Term Relationships Since His Breakup With Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton is a celebrity best known for his Formula 1 successes. The British athlete has won seven World Drivers’ Championship titles and over 100 Grand Prix races.

Because of his popularity, Hamilton’s personal life has attracted much attention around the world. Most notably, the press closely followed his former relationship with Nicole Scherzinger. However, Hamilton recently shared why he has not had another long-term relationship since their breakup.

F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger had an on-and-off relationship for 7 years

Hamilton’s relationship with the former Pussycat Dolls singer reportedly started in 2007. In the following years, the two of them were often spotted at events and on social media together. They had an on-and-off relationship that ended in 2015.

Since then, Hamilton and Scherzinger have occasionally spoken about the breakup. According to The Sun, in 2016, Hamilton said, “My cars are my babies. I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, ‘I’m taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars.’”

However, in another interview, Hamilton also shared that their busy schedules played a role in the demise of their relationship.

“I think it’s probably similar to most sportsmen and women really,” he said, according to Express. “It may be slightly different in that we are travelling as much as we are, and you are just away for crazy amounts of time, so that’s probably an additional weight load that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship.”

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t had any long-term relationships since the breakup

It has been seven years since Hamilton and Scherzinger broke up, but the Formula 1 driver admits he has not dated anyone seriously after that relationship.

“I’m really just super focused on work,” he told Vanity Fair in a new interview. “I’ve realized that I can’t do two things or three things at once, I’ve got to focus on one.”

Hamilton added, “I really wanted to go through a growth process of getting myself to a point where I’m happy on my own, comfortable in my space. So that if I ever do meet someone, it’s an addition, rather than ‘I need you in my life.’”

Hamilton has done a lot outside of racing

Hamilton’s racing career is what put him on people’s radar, but he has done a lot more in the past few years.

For example, he has ventured into music and acting. In 2018, he was featured on Christina Aguilera’s song “Pipe” under the name XNDA. Hamilton has also worked on movies such as Cars 2 and Cars 3.

Additionally, in 2018, Hamilton collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to launch his own clothing line, called TOMMYXLEWIS. He has also worked as an ambassador for the luxury watch brand IWC.

In 2019, Hamilton helped launch a vegan restaurant chain in London called Neat Burger. The restaurant has since won awards and even opened up a location in New York City.

