Leyna Seems to Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’

TLC’s I Love a Mama’s Boy is back for episode 10. Leyna is having a tough time accepting Ethan’s relationship with his mother. At this point, we’re not even sure if there will be a wedding. Here’s what happened last time.

Leyna might be getting cold feet before the wedding

A bride holds a wedding bouquet. | Olivia Bauso via Unsplash

Leyna goes to New York to try on her bridal gown. She’s relieved that it’s just her and her mother. She says Esther isn’t as relaxed as her mother, so it’s nice to have a laid-back moment.

Although Leyna is enjoying the time with her mother, she’s still thinking about how tense things have been with her future mother-in-law, Esther. Leyna tells the bridal shop employees about Esther’s plan to have a dress change. The employee helping her said he never heard of anything like that before. Leyna agrees that it’s her wedding, not Esther’s, so she shouldn’t be trying to get attention with a dress change.

Leyna seems to be having second thoughts about marrying Ethan. She tells her mother how uncomfortable Ethan’s interaction with his mother makes her feel. She says she confronted Ethan and Esther about it, but nothing has changed.

“I feel like it’s crossing the line,” Leyna tells her mother. “I’m getting uncomfortable hearing it and I don’t want our family or anyone to hear that.”

Leyna is worried about what her future with Ethan will look like. When her mother asks if she’s getting cold feet, Leyna starts to cry. It’s clear this situation with Esther is upsetting her. Leyna plans to talk to Esther and Ethan again about the way they behave. “I don’t want to commit to people who don’t want to change,” says Leyna. “It’s not OK.”

Neil’s stepfather has learned to live with Ethan and Esther’s close relationship

Neil, Ethan’s stepfather, says he notices how close Esther is to her sons. He feels they sometimes cross a line when it comes to their behavior.

“The relationship between Ethan and Esther as well as the other brothers is unique and very close,” says Neil. “She calls them all day long. She wants to just be there for them and be part of that daily routine. I think to the point that it’s a little much. And there’s sometimes that line that they should really know that they shouldn’t cross.”

Neil says he understands why Leyna gets upset about the way Esther and Ethan interact. He says he sometimes gets jealous, too. His advice to Leyna is to be patient and just accept the situation.

“Ethan’s behavior sometimes can be a little more flirtatious and if I give some advice to Leyna on joining the family, [I would say have] patience,” says Neil. “Knowing you don’t know what’s going to come out of their mouth next, and I think Leyna should accept that’s how he is.”

Ethan says Leyna knew from the beginning that he and his mother are close. He also says the way he acts with his mother won’t change. “No one can replace a mother or a mother’s love,” he says.

Our take

Ethan should put himself in Leyna’s shoes and try to understand why she’s so uncomfortable. The way he interacts with his mother isn’t appropriate. Ethan’s mother should also know better and tone down the behavior. She doesn’t think it’s flirting, but it sure looks that way.

We can understand why Leyna feels the way she does. Something just doesn’t seem right about this relationship.

