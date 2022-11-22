If You Liked ‘Bad Sisters,’ You’ll Love Another Sharon Horgan TV Show

Sharon Horgan stars in and co-created the new Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters. For viewers who want to see more of her work, there’s another series worth checking out.

‘Bad Sisters’ was developed by Sharon Horgan

Horgan is an Irish actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer who’s worked on dozens of popular film and television projects over the years. Her latest hit, Bad Sisters, is based on a Flemish series called Clan. Horgan co-wrote the script and also served as a producer.

Bad Sisters follows Horgan’s character, Eva Garvey, who is the eldest of five sisters — Grace Williams (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula Flynn (Eva Birthistle), Bibi Garvey (Sarah Greene), and Becka Garvey (Eve Hewson). The show picks up with the siblings as they deal with Grace’s husband’s death and the following life insurance investigation.

But there’s more to the sisters’ story than it seems. They’re fiercely protective of each other. And as revealed in flashbacks, after learning of Grace’s abusive relationship, they may have been responsible for killing her husband.

Those looking for a show like ‘Bad Sisters’ may enjoy Sharon Horgan’s hit comedy, ‘Catastrophe’

Bad Sisters has been renewed for Season 2. But it will be a while before the new episodes arrive.

In the meantime, fans of Bad Sisters may enjoy Catastrophe. The hit comedy series was created, written by, and stars Horgan. In the show, she plays Sharon, an Irish teacher who lives in London, and hooks up with American advertising executive Rob (Rob Delaney), only to find out she’s pregnant a few weeks later.

The British comedy aired from 2015 to 2019 and earned several accolades, including a BAFTA TV Award for Best Writer: Comedy for Horgan and her co-creator Delaney, and a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series. All four seasons of Catastrophe are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharon Horgan has several other popular projects under her belt

Horgan has been working in TV and film for over two decades. And in that time, she’s created and starred in some notable projects.

In 2016, she developed HBO’s Divorce, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Hayden Church as a couple in the middle of a divorce. Horgan also wrote and directed Season 1, Episode 4 of Prime Video’s Modern Love. The episode, titled “Rallying to Keep the Game Alive,” stars Tina Fey and John Slattery as a couple working on their marriage.

Sharon Horgan attends the LIONSGATE+ launch at Freemasons Hall on September 28, 2022 in London, England. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Horgan appeared in the 2018 hit comedy film Game Night opposite Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams. In her most recent movie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, she portrays Olivia Henson, the ex-wife of the fictionalized version of Nicholas Cage.

In her upcoming BBC series, Best Interests, Horgan will star opposite Michael Sheen, Alison Oliver, and Niamh Moriarty. The Jack Thorne-scripted drama follows a couple, Nicci and Andrew, as they deal with their daughter Marnie’s terminal diagnosis. When doctors tell the family death is the best option for Marnie, they push back legally, all while struggling with the decision of letting her die. The show is currently in production and does not yet have an official release date.

RELATED: What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV+ This Weekend