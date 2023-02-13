Lily Kincade on Her New Single ‘3 Months’

Sometimes there is no better inspiration than heartbreak. On Feb. 3, singer-songwriter Lily Kincade released new music with a single called “3 Months.” Before “3 Months” was officially released, Showbiz Cheat Sheet interviewed Kincade about the making of the song.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: To start off, can you tell us about the first song that you ever wrote?

Lily Kincade: The first song I ever wrote was about my dog, Molly, and the first time she got her hair cut. I was in first grade and had just started taking piano lessons. I remember writing it on a piece of hot pink paper that I still have today in my keepsake box!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Who are your musical inspirations?

Lily Kincade: I was raised on Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Hannah Montana. The first song I learned how to play on guitar was “White Horse” by Taylor Swift, and the first concert I went to was the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Tour. I also grew up listening to a lot of Sara Bareilles. “Love Song” is still one of my favorite songs of all time.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: When someone hears the name Lily Kincade, what do you hope they think about?

Lily Kincade: Pasta! JK, but I do love pasta. I hope storytelling, positivity, memes, the next international superstar. Jokes aside, I hope they think that’s the girl who has a song for every emotion I’m feeling but don’t know how to put into words!

How the song ‘3 Months’ was made

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: For “3 Months,” you had a melody in your head which led to the creation of the song. Is this typical for your songwriting process, or do you sometimes come up with lyrics first?

Lily Kincade: Everything for me comes at the same time. It’s hard to describe because it’s different every time. I usually have this feeling inside of me and the whole concept kind of comes out together! Haha, very strange, I know! It’s still crazy to me. It feels like something I was just born with the ability to do.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What did you learn about yourself or as an artist when making “3 Months”?

Lily Kincade: I learned to always listen to my first instinct and to trust my intuition. So many of the final lyrics were from voice memos I recorded in the middle of the night before I even got into the studio!

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: Do you have a favorite lyric from “3 Months”?

Lily Kincade: Does the entire song count? Haha. If I had to pick I would say the bridge because it sums up a universal truth I learned recently in life — “Time doesn’t mean anything to the heart.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you hope fans take away from “3 Months”?

Lily Kincade: I hope they take away the realization that their feelings matter. They are worthy to feel them no matter if they have a reason or not. Feelings aren’t logical and that’s a beautiful thing. After all, we must feel to heal.

What to expect next from Lily Kincade

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: When you are feeling creative, do you only write songs, or do you have other outlets where you express your emotions?

Lily Kincade: Writing songs is the main thing that helps me process my emotions. Songwriting for me is my audio diary in a way. I’m a huge journal advocate as well. I started journaling in 2019 and have never looked back! I like to journal first thing in the morning or right before I go to bed. It’s really cool to be able to go back and read exactly how I was feeling at pivotal moments in my life.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What do you think is your biggest strength as a singer-songwriter?

Lily Kincade: I would say the way I communicate and my ability to take a dense feeling and put it into a story. I always say I write about feelings that are hard to describe or about feelings that are scary to talk about.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: After “3 Months” drops, are there any other upcoming projects you are excited about?

Lily Kincade: I’m currently working on writing my debut album! I’ve been writing songs for almost the past two years, and I feel like the storyline is coming together. I’m excited to transition into this new chapter of my life. I love performing, so I’ve also been daydreaming and starting to train for future tours!