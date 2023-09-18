Locking lips with the king of rock and roll was a sensory experience for the Grammy winning songwriter.

Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to his life for four years. As a couple, they traveled together and shared special memories at the entertainer’s Graceland estate. However, some of her most precious recollections concern her intimate moments with Elvis. During Elvis Week 2023, Linda revealed details of what it was like to kiss the king of rock and roll. She equated it to tasting a popular soft and sweet candy.

Linda Thompson discusses intimate details of her relationship with Elvis Presley

Elvis and Linda Thompson’s relationship began shortly after he separated from Priscilla Presley. They met in 1972 and dated through 1976.

Linda was invited as a special guest during Elvis Week 2023 at his Graceland, TN estate. This was the first time she participated in the event.

During a fan event, Linda shared tidbits regarding her life with the king of rock and roll. Her discussion turned intimate when she spilled personal secrets.

She said, “If you take two big fluffy marshmallows, put them together, and the sweetness and the softness that they are, and you just kiss those marshmallows, that’s the closest thing I could come to imagining what it would be like kissing Elvis. Because he did have the softest and sweetest lips.”

Linda continued, “He was so wonderfully affectionate that I know how lucky I am and how blessed to have those memories and to be able to close my eyes and imagine those kisses. And he always had good breath, I don’t know how; he always always had good breath.”

Linda Thompson said Elvis was ‘like a little child in many ways’

During her discussion, Linda Thompson revealed that Elvis Presley remained very childlike in his enthusiasm for certain things. This topic was explored as Linda discussed decorating the Jungle Room, otherwise known as Graceland’s den.

Linda says, “He was so cute. He was very little boyish and much like a little child in many ways.”

She continued, “In the most beautiful ways.” Linda then elaborated on Elvis’ vision for the now infamous Graceland room.

“Honey, I want to feel like there’s moss on the floor, moss growing up the walls and the ceiling,” she says. “Now, it’s become the most iconic room in the house.”

Linda claims Elvis had very “specific” tastes. She says he “worked hard and loved hard and deserved to have his wishes come true.”

Elvis and Linda’s relationship ended amicably

Elvis and Linda Thompson | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Ahead of Christmas 1976, Linda Thompson amicably ended her relationship with Elvis Presley. By the time they broke up, the couple had been together for four and a half years.

Linda reportedly ended her relationship with the king of rock and roll because she wanted a quieter life out of the spotlight. She wanted to marry and have children.

In an Instagram story reposted by Express, Linda spoke of how Elvis reacted to their breakup. He reportedly headed upstairs to his private suite once Linda told him she needed to end their relationship.

Linda reportedly didn’t find out how Elvis reacted until his Aunt Delta told her the truth. According to Delta, he played one of his most famous late tracks, “Unchained Melody.”

Elvis told his Aunt Delta: “You can’t just forget someone you’ve spent almost every day with for four and half years.” Linda added: “Every time I hear this song, I think of what she told me.”

Linda Thompson would marry Bruce Jenner, with whom she had two sons. Elvis Presley became engaged to Ginger Alden toward the end of his life, before his death on Aug. 16, 1977.