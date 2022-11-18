Lindsay Lohan Was Banned From a Famous Hotel for an Unpaid Bill of $46,350.04

Child star Lindsay Lohan just couldn’t seem to keep herself out of trouble during her teens and twenties. Throughout her childhood and teen years, Lohan made millions of dollars for her roles in films like The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. Despite the wealth she amassed, the actor has found herself in financial and legal troubles throughout much of her life. Let’s look at some of Lohan’s legal troubles and how the actor was once banned from a Hollywood hotel for an unpaid bill of more than $40 grand.

Lindsay Lohan was once banned from the Chateau Marmont

In 2012, Lindsay Lohan turned 26 years old. The same year, the actor was banned from the upscale Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. Lohan stayed in the hotel throughout June and July of 2012. During her two-month stay, Lohan racked up a hefty room service bill.

After failing to pay her hotel bill, which she had racked up to over $46,000, the hotel personnel asked the actor to remove her belongings from the suite she had been staying at. According to the Daily Mail, along with asking Lohan to remove her belongings from the hotel suite, Chateau Marmont banned the actor from entering the grounds, including the hotel restaurant and bar.

Did Lohan settle her $46,000 Chateau Marmont bill?

During this fiasco, a detailed list of Lindsay Lohan’s bill was published online. The bill showed that some of Lohan’s charges included $3,145.07 for minibar charges, $502.43 for cigarette charges, $1,992.07 for restaurant charges, and $100 for Chateau candles. According to E! News, the actor must have paid off her $46,000 bill to the hotel as she was once again seen entering the Hollywood hotspot in October 2012.

It seems that Lohan’s removal from Chateau Marmont was not from a lacking of funds but rather from a lack of responsibility. At the time, Lohan was working as she was staying at the hotel during the filming of Liz & Dick, where she played Elizabeth Taylor. According to IMDb, the 2012 biographical television film depicted the relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

How many establishments has Lindsay Lohan been banned from?

Lindsay Lohan’s banishment from Chateau Marmont was not the first or last for the actor. According to the New York Post, Lohan was banned from an entire chain of high-end LA nightclubs in 2010. At the time, the actor was 24 years old and was reportedly around $600,000 in debt due to not having any work lined up in months, in addition to struggling with cocaine and alcohol addiction.

Along with not paying her bills at various establishments, Lohan has been known to not pay her taxes either. In 2017, People reported that Lohan owed the U.S. government over $100,000 in taxes from 2010, 2014, and 2015. As it turns out, poor money management seems to run in the Lohan family. In October 2022, The Sun reported that Lohan’s mother, Dina, had filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy with more than $66,000 in debt. This isn’t Dina’s first time declaring bankruptcy, either. In 2018, Dina racked up over $1 million in debt before declaring bankruptcy. Luckily, the Lohans may get some help with their finances soon.

In June 2022, Lohan tied the knot with Bader Shammas. Her new husband is a financier who serves as the assistant president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company in Dubai. Hopefully, Shammas can help Lindsay and the entire Lohan family better manage their finances and stay on the straight and narrow from now on. However, only time will tell what’s in store for the 36-year-old actor.

