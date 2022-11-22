Why Lindsay Lohan Calls ‘Falling For Christmas’ a ‘Full-Circle Moment’ For Her and Chord Overstreet

Netflix is taking on Hallmark with its Christmas movies. For a few Christmas seasons in a row, the streaming giant has produced new Christmas classics. Falling for Christmas is ready to be one of those classics. It is also a kind of comeback for Lindsay Lohan. This is one of the first projects Lohan has starred in in some time. Even though she’s been out of the game, she actually knew her co-star Chord Overstreet from before she took a break from acting.

Lindsay Lohan appeared on ‘Glee’ with Chord Overstreet in 2012

Overstreet is a heartthrob best known for his time portraying Sam Evans on Glee. He’s had a few other roles since Glee ended in 2015. His filmography includes a big role on Apple TV+’s original show, Acapulco. Despite very different career trajectories, Overstreet and Lohan actually worked together before.

Lohan had a guest appearance on Glee in 2012, according to her IMDb. She played herself, which was a theme for Lohan between 2012 and 2015. Her filmography lists a total of four television and movie appearances where Lohan played herself during this period. It was also right before she took a break from acting in 2015. Even though it was just a blip on her long list of roles, Lohan remembers her time on Glee, and her Falling for Christmas co-star.

Lindsay Lohan says that ‘Falling For Christmas’ was a ‘full-circle’ moment for her and Chord Overstreet

(L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake in ‘Falling for Christmas’ | Scott Everett White/Netflix

Lohan recently did an interview with Cosmopolitan where she went over some of the most iconic moments from her career. In it was a clip of her Glee performance, where she plays herself. She told Cosmopolitan that she thinks it’s “so funny” that life has come “full circle” for her and Overstreet.

Lohan says that the Glee set was hard to fit into. Since the actors worked together all the time, they were a very tight-knit group. Still, Lohan found her place there, and enjoyed “poking fun” at herself with roles like her Glee appearance. She thinks “it’s important to not take yourself too seriously always in life.”

Chord Overstreet enjoys working with Lindsay Lohan because “she’s hysterical”

According to Just Jared, Overstreet shared during an interview that Lohan was already signed on Falling for Christmas when he got the call about the project. Lohan’s involvement was a positive, according to Overstreet. He found her very professional. He enjoys being on set with her, and even called the Parent Trap actor “hysterical.” He told Just Jared that “I jumped on after Lindsay was on board because she’s a pro, and I think she’s hysterical. And so being able to work with her is just kind of icing on the cake.”

Overstreet enjoyed the Falling for Christmas script, and the chance to make a non-serious rom-com. Even though Lohan claimed in her Cosmopolitan interview that Falling for Christmas was a “full circle” moment for her and Overstreet, it seems like Overstreet didn’t remember their time on Glee as well as Lohan.

When asked by Just Jared if he had met Lohan before, Overstreet responded, “I kind of met her briefly in passing, but not I would say more than a handshake, “Nice to meet you.” I mean, it was kind of just in passing with a bunch of people.”

But Overstreet, Lohan, and the rest of the cast became like “family” while filming Falling for Christmas. Hopefully, fans will see more of the duo.

