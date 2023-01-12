Lindsay Lohan has made her long-awaited return to the entertainment industry with her recent Netflix film Falling For Christmas. It’s been 17 years since Lohan released a music album, so her fans from the ’90s and ’00s are wondering if the star will also release a new record. In 2020, she hinted at a possible comeback with the tune “Back to Me,” but in a recent interview, The Parent Trap star did not appear eager to release new music.

Lindsay Lohan’s music career

Marshmello and Lindsay Lohan at the 2018 MTV EMAs | Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

At the turn of the millennium, a wave of pop princesses stepped into the spotlight, each shimmying into our hearts with a glitter microphone. Not only did Lindsay Lohan fall for the sugary pop artists’ charm, but she was eager to join their ranks.

In 2002, the young actor got a record deal with ambitious aspirations to develop her musical sound, and the sounds of those catchy club-ready beats could be heard in the distance. According to E! Online, Lohan said her early influences were “somewhere between hip-hop and rock.”

The actor-singer released two albums at the height of her career: 2004’s Speak and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw). Additionally, she has sung in several of her films, including the classics Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, and most recently in her Netflix holiday comedy, Falling for Christmas.

Even though her albums did pretty well, Lohan took a break from music when she got out of the spotlight.

Lindsay Lohan thinks she could return to music maybe 5 years down the line

“I wanted to do something where people felt like I hadn’t left,” @lindsaylohan says on the topic of her new film, #FallingForChristmas. Lohan shares more on her return to acting and the little things she enjoys about being on set in our full cover story: https://t.co/LA1LVJ1k4F pic.twitter.com/NO4eWYirbS — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) November 14, 2022

While Lindsay Lohan is making waves in Hollywood, her return to music may take some time. In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the Freaky Friday actor discussed her decision to leave music and her reluctance to return.

“I slowed down on the singing because my sister’s biggest passion in life is singing, and I really wanted her to have that path and didn’t want to distract from that at all,” she said, referring to her younger sister Aliana Lohan.

Aliana is one of Lindsay’s three siblings, and she recently co-starred in her sister’s comeback film, Falling for Christmas. She also wrote and sang “Without You,” which is on the movie’s soundtrack.

So, now that Lindsay is helping Aliana follow in her footsteps, The Parent Trap actor revealed she doesn’t think she’ll be releasing any new music soon. She said, “If you hear music from me, it will hopefully be in a movie musical. I’ve done a ton of songs that are sitting, and waiting. Maybe five years down the line, I’ll do another album.”

What is Lohan well known for?

Lindsay Lohan is, without a doubt, one of the most popular and talked-about actors of our time. While she got her start in the industry as a model, Hollywood quickly took notice of her acting chops and began making offers. Lohan rose to stardom after starring in several soap operas and the remake of the timeless Disney classic The Parent Trap. Several other movies, such as Freaky Friday, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and A Prairie Home Companion, soon followed.

Even though her career started strong, the young star hit a rough period and was involved in multiple scandals toward the end of her teenage years. Lohan lost several film roles due to her rocky relationship with her dad and her repeated trips to rehab. Eventually, though, she’s been able to put the setbacks in her past behind her, start a clothing brand, and return to performing.

Speaking about her return to Hollywood, Lohan remarked that she didn’t want to use the word “comeback” to describe her return, as the word puts too much pressure on her. While we may not get any music from Lohan soon, we are excited to see her return to acting!