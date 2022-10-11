Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Christmas Movie Obviously Includes a ‘Mean Girls’ Reference

Lindsay Lohan is returning to our screens and fans couldn’t be more excited! The actress is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming holiday movie Falling For Christmas, and eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out a connection to Lohan’s iconic movie Mean Girls.

According to IMDb, Falling For Christmas tells the story of “a young and newly engaged heiress experiences a skiing accident. After being diagnosed with amnesia, she finds herself in the care of the handsome lodge owner and his daughter.”

Lohan stars as the heiress, alongside Glee star Chord Overstreet, George Young, Jack Wagner, and Olivia Perez. In addition to starring in the movie, Lohan also produced Falling For Christmas. It’s the first movie in a three-picture deal the actor has with Netflix.

The trailer debuted earlier this month, and fans loved seeing Lohan’s return to acting — and a quick Mean Girls reference.

Throughout the trailer, which shows humorous scenes of Lohan attempting to regain her memories by doing “normal” activities, you can hear “Jingle Bell Rock” playing. Fans of Lohan know that one of the stars’ most well-known cinematic moments is a performance of the Christmas song in Mean Girls.

Lindsay Lohan says ‘acting is like riding a bicycle’

Lindsay Lohan | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Lohan is equally excited about coming back to acting. In an interview with Netflix, the actor called Falling For Christmas “a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy.”

“I miss doing those kinds of movies,” Lohan shared. “All the stunt scenes were really fun for me because I haven’t gotten to do that much in a lot of my films.”

Falling For Christmas is Lohan’s first big role since 2013’s The Canyons. Since then, she has made small appearances in movies like Till Human Voices Wake Us and Among the Shadows.

Lohan also opened two nightclubs in Mykonos and Rhodes. MTV depicted the process of her getting her businesses up and running on a reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Even though it had been almost 10 years since she starred in a movie, Lohan told The Hollywood Reporter that “acting is like riding a bicycle.”

“It’s just in me. It’s a part of me,” Lohan continued. “Doing films, playing a character, it brings me so much joy to be able to share a story with people. To take people on that journey with me is such a blessing.”

What else is Lindsay Lohan working on for Netflix?

Lohan also teased some of her other projects with Netflix, saying she’s “having a wonderful time” working with the streaming service and figuring out where their partnership will go next.

Her next movie for Netflix is titled Irish Wish. The movie follows Lohan’s character Maddie, a woman who travels to Ireland to serve as her best friend’s bridesmaid. The catch? Her friend is getting married to the love of Maddie’s life.

After making a wish that she could be the one getting married, Maddie wakes up as the bride-to-be. But as the wedding gets closer, Maddie realizes her true love might not be who she thought he was.

Falling For Christmas is set to premiere on Netflix on Nov. 10.

