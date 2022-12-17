Lindsey Buckingham Describes Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ as a ‘Musical Soap Opera’

Fleetwood Mac detailed much of their personal lives through music — including the “soap opera”-esque breakup between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. According to Buckingham, that’s partially why the 1977 album, Rumours, was popular.

Fleetwood Mac released ‘Rumours,’ featuring ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ and ‘Dreams’

Fleetwood Mac (members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham) pose backstage at the 5th American Music Awards | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac is the rock band behind “Landslide” and “Gypsy.” All five members appeared as songwriters and producers for the group, teaming up for the 1977 album Rumours.

Part of this album’s appeal was its emotional connection to the band members. With Buckingham and Nicks going through a breakup, some songs detailed their real-life experiences, including “Go Your Own Way.” (Although, as noted by Nicks, the “Go Your Own Way” lyrics weren’t exactly accurate.)

“There were fights, breakups, drinking, drugs… We all indulged in substances,” producer Ken Caillat said according to Music Radar. “But I had to be a therapist and record producer. When everything was insane, I had to be sane. If there was a rule book, nobody gave me one.”

Tracks from this collection made it to Fleetwood Mac’s Greatest Hits album, with some trending on social media decades after their release. “Dreams” holds over a billion Spotify plays.

Lindsey Buckingham shared what made Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ so popular among fans

Rumours won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and continues to be a fan-favorite release. Buckingham reflected on the success of the 1977 release, sharing why the songwriting connected with listeners.

“Rumours had this subtext, and there was a point where the appeal and the popularity of that album started becoming less about the music and more about the success,” Buckingham noted during an interview with Louder Sound.

“Obviously, there was a great appeal to the fact that we were laying bare our personal lives through the songs,” he added, “but also that we were co-existing in a band together having been two couples who broke up. It was a musical soap opera.”

Lindsey Buckingham added emotional elements to his solo projects, including his 2021 self-titled album

Buckingham linked Rumours’ personal connection via music to his solo work, particularly the 2021 self-titled collection. As a solo artist, that “subtext” element still emerged, even if he didn’t “necessarily foresee” it happening.

Lindsey Buckingham wouldn’t be the first solo project of this songwriter. In 1981, he released Law and Order. In 2017, he partnered with Christine McVie, releasing a self-titled album. He continued to perform with Fleetwood Mac for decades.

Nicks branched out as a solo artist, premiering “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” and “Silver Springs.” In 2022, she headlined concerts, including Asbury Park’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival and Connecticut’s Sound on Sound Music Festival.