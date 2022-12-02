Lindsey Buckingham Reacts to Christine McVie’s ‘Profoundly Heartbreaking’ Death

Christine McVie died on Nov. 30, and her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham, has reacted to the news of her death. Here’s what Buckingham shared after hearing the sad news about McVie, and a look back at the two musicians’ history.

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie died at age 79

Musician Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on Nov. 30 after a brief illness. She was 79 years old.

McVie’s family shared the news of her death on her social media, revealing that she “passed away peacefully” at a hospital with her loved ones.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” the family’s Instagram statement read. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie’s Fleetwood Mac bandmates, including Lindsey Buckingham, paid tribute to their friend.

Lindsey Buckingham shared a touching tribute to his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie after her death

After news that Christine McVie died broke, Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham shared an emotional tribute to his friend.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” he tweeted. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister…”

He continued, “For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

"Christine McVie's sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today."

He concluded, "I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

Lindsey Buckingham and the ‘Songbird’ singer were exceptionally close

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham worked together as bandmates in Fleetwood Mac for decades, but they were exceptionally close. The duo released their own album, Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, in 2017, and toured together that same year.

“I suppose I wondered if I believed in myself,” McVie said of the album (via Los Angeles Times). “But I was like, ‘Go for it, Chris. Go for it.’ And, you know, a better thing’s never happened to me. I’ve reconnected with the band and found a fantastic person to write with.”

The “Songbird” singer added, “We’ve always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we’ve done between us.”

