Lindsey Buckingham Reveals He’s Working on a New Album After Christine McVie’s ‘Profoundly Heartbreaking’ Death

Lindsey Buckingham announced he is working on a new album following the death of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie. Here’s how Buckingham paid tribute to McVie after her death and what he said about the keyboardist in his new music reveal.

Lindsey Buckingham | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lindsey Buckingham shared a touching tribute to his Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie after her death

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist, singer, and songwriter Christine McVie died on Nov. 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 79 years old.

Her former bandmate, Lindsey Buckingham, posted a touching tribute on social media following the death of his beloved friend.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” the guitar player tweeted in a handwritten note. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.”

He added, “I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham were exceptionally close. Not only did they work together in Fleetwood Mac for decades, but they also released a separate album as a duo in 2017 and toured together that same year.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie on their new Fleetwood Mac spinoff https://t.co/cxh0sIr1Bo pic.twitter.com/bqBqJZ7ePq — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 15, 2017

Lindsey Buckingham revealed he’s working on a new album following Christine McVie’s ‘profoundly heartbreaking’ death

One month after Christine McVie’s death, Lindsey Buckingham revealed he is working on a new solo album in 2023. He mentioned the “profoundly heartbreaking” loss of his friend in the announcement.

“Although 2022 was certainly a positive year in many respects, it was also a year of loss and disappointment. The sad passing of several of my longtime soulmates has been profoundly heartbreaking,” the guitarist captioned a Dec. 30 Instagram post. He also mentioned his own health issues, which forced him to cut his European tour short.

“The year’s polarity of positives and negatives has only strengthened my resolve to remain in the moment and to continue to move forward,” Buckingham wrote. “Happily, my health has returned, and I’ve begun work on a new album.”

Fleetwood Mac likely won’t continue without the keyboardist, says Mick Fleetwood

Lindsey Buckingham might be working on a new solo album, but Fleetwood Mac likely won’t perform again after Christine McVie’s death, according to the band’s founding member Mick Fleetwood.

The drummer told reporters on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet that performing without McVie is “unthinkable.”

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood said (per BBC). “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”