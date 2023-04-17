Lindsey Buckingham Suggested Stevie Nicks Gave Fleetwood Mac ‘an Ultimatum’ When He Was Fired

Lindsey Buckingham is known for his longtime role in the rock band Fleetwood Mac, but his history with the band has had plenty of ups and downs. According to him, Stevie Nicks had a hand in his 2018 ousting from the group.

Lindsey Buckingham created some of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, including ‘The Chain’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’

Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Brown Theatre on October 27, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. I Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Buckingham started playing guitar and writing his own songs when he was just a teenager. By the early 70s, he was dating Nicks and the pair even recorded an album together, Buckingham Nicks. They struggled to find success, but in 1975, Buckingham was asked to join Fleetwood Mac as a guitarist. He accepted — but only if Nicks could join the band as well.

Buckingham and Nicks soon became integral parts of the group, contributing songs like “Rhiannon” and “Monday Morning” to Fleetwood Mac’s self-titled 1975 album. Two years later, the band would release their most successful album, Rumours, and Buckingham’s “Go Your Own Way” became the group’s first Top 10 hit.

Lindsey Buckingham stayed with Fleetwood Mac for over a decade

After the success of Rumours, Buckingham was determined to make music that was completely different from the blockbuster album. The result was 1979’s Tusk, which featured experimental production from Buckingham.

While Tusk is now a fan-favorite and did feature popular tracks like “Tusk” and “Sara,” the album underperformed and Fleetwood Mac decided to take a break and work on solo projects. During that time, Buckingham released his debut solo album, Law and Order.

Fleetwood Mac would come together every few years to tour or make another album, with Buckingham and other band members free to pursue their own projects during breaks. However, by 1987, Buckingham was ready to call it quits. He chalked his departure up to not wanting to tour anymore, as well as continued tension between him and Nicks — the pair had an acrimonious split in 1977, as chronicled on Rumours.

The band replaced Buckingham with other guitarists and continued to tour and record albums off and on. By 1993, he was back with the group. They kicked off a tour in 1997 and released an album in 2003, Say You Will.

In 2018, Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac

Once again, Fleetwood Mac spent the next few years coming together to work on music and then taking breaks for members’ solo careers. However, 2018 brought an end to all that. Buckingham was abruptly fired from the band before a huge world tour.

Mick Fleetwood said it was because of a disagreement about touring schedules, but Buckingham claimed it was all Nicks’ doing. According to him, Nicks took offense to his behavior at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony and gave the group “an ultimatum: either you go or [I’m] going to go,” per Ultimate Classic Rock. Fleetwood Mac chose Nicks.

Will Lindsey Buckingham ever rejoin Fleetwood Mac?

Buckingham said he would be open to rejoin Fleetwood Mac, but admitted it probably would not happen. He continued to release music as a solo artist and has collaborated with artists like Brandy Clark, Halsey, and the Killers.

Fleetwood Mac has not toured since 2019 and their last album was released in 2003, but fans of the rock band are still hoping for more from the group — and that Buckingham will finally return.