Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex-Girlfriend Described the Fleetwood Mac Member as ‘Half-man, Half Pure Music’

According to his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Buckingham life was about music — even outside of his role with Fleetwood Mac. Here’s what we know about the “Go Your Own Way” songwriter and why Carol Ann Harris promised never to come between Buckingham and his music.

Lindsey Buckingham is the songwriter behind ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Holiday Road’

Before he released music with Fleetwood Mac, Buckingham was writing and recording original songs. He and Stevie Nicks collaborated on their 1973 self-titled album, even if the guitarist expected better results. Years later, Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac with Nicks, even writing songs for the rock group. That includes the Rumours hit “Go Your Own Way.”

Along with Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie, and Mick Fleetwood, the artist created “The Chain” off the same album. Eventually, Buckingham branched out as a solo artist, releasing “Holiday Road,” “Trouble,” “Big Love,” and other originals.

Carol Ann Harris described this Fleetwood Mac member as ‘half-man and half-pure music’

Aside from the Fleetwood Mac members, other people in his life recognized the importance of music to Buckingham. That includes his then-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris, who described her experience with the rock band in Storms: My Life with Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac.

“At once, it was clear to me what Lindsey essentially was: half man and half pure music — savage, unformed, and fundamentally dangerous,” Harris wrote.

“I knew, as I stood and watched him play,” she continued, “that if I wanted to first half I’d have to nurture and protect the second, inner half of Lindsey, the part that was sheer musical genius. No matter what it might cost me personally.”

The celebrity vowed to live by a commandment — “I’ll never do anything that will come between Lindsey and his music.”

The memoir also details Buckingham reading a less-than-positive review of Rumours and Harris reacting to it. Eventually, the two broke up with Buckingham marrying Kristen Messner in 2000.

Nicks and Buckingham went from close friends to musical collaborators to romantic partners — even if their relationship was ending by the time they joined Fleetwood Mac. Nicks said she lived with Buckingham from ’71 to ’75 during an interview with Rolling Stone.

The two officially worked through their breakup through the 1977 release, Rumours. Shortly after, Buckingham began dating Harris, with the two even getting engaged for some time.

“I think there was always something between me and Lindsey, but nobody in that band really wanted me as their girlfriend because I was just too ambitious for them,” Nicks said to Rolling Stone in 1977.

“But they didn’t want anybody else to have me either,” she continued. “If anybody in the band started spending any time with me, the other three would literally pick that person apart. To the death.”

