Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex-Girlfriend Said 1 Song Captures the ‘Spirit’ of Fleetwood Mac

Since its debut on Rumours, “The Chain” became a fan-favorite Fleetwood Mac song. This song was even described as the “alma mater” of Fleetwood Mac by Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris. Here’s what we learned from Storms: My Life with Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac.

Lindsey Buckingham started dating Carol Anne Harris after his romance with Stevie Nicks

Aside from being songwriters and musical partners, Buckingham and Nicks began a whirlwind romance even before joining Fleetwood Mac. Their relationship ended in the 1970s, with Stevie Nicks starting a relationship with bandmate Mick Fleetwood.

In 1977, Buckingham met Carol Ann Harris. She later became his girlfriend and then fiancé, spending time alongside Fleetwood Mac as they rehearsed and recorded new music. This was around the time that Rumours debuted, complete with “Go Your Own Way,” “You Make Loving Fun,” and “The Chain.”

Carol Ann Harris called ‘The Chain’ Fleetwood Mac’s ‘alma mater’ song

Even people outside of Fleetwood Mac discussed this band’s music and their influence. In Storms: My Life with Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac, Harris described her time adjacent to the rock group.

Much of Fleetwood Mac’s personal life was reflected in music — even if Buckingham was unfair in his depiction of Nicks in “Go Your Own Way.” Harris said Nicks’ songs about the relationship, including “Dreams,” were much “kinder.” The author also mentioned “Don’t Stop” as a song filled with Christine McVie’s hope for tomorrow.

Harris concluded the song that “captures the spirit” of Fleetwood Mac in their “endless rainy days” was “The Chain.” That’s especially true because it’s the only composition of all five band members.

“The magical creed of our binding organization and blood brotherhood was just this — ‘Never break the chain,’” she wrote. “That song was an incantation. All along the years, if tempers reached flash point during rehearsals, Mick would start to beat insistently and rhythmically on the bass drum.”

Harris continued, naming “The Chain” Fleetwood Mac’s “alma mater” song. Of course, these artists branched out to create solo music, with Nicks finding success with “Edge of Seventeen.”

What is ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac about?

According to Song Facts, “The Chain” could be interpreted in different ways. Overall, this song is about the bond between the Fleetwood Mac members — Christine McVie, John McVie, Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and Nicks.

“And if, you don’t love me now,” the chorus states. “You will never love me again / I can still hear you saying / You would never break the chain.”

“The Chain” remains a fan-favorite Fleetwood Mac track, later added to the band’s “Greatest Hits” album. As of Oct. 2022, this song holds over 750 million Spotify plays. The song even earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal category.

