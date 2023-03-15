Lip Reader Reveals Camilla’s 7-Word Comment When King Charles Moved Her Along at Commonwealth Day Service

Members of the royal family gathered for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023. The event honored more than 50 countries and celebrated unity, diversity, and achievements of the Commonwealth.

King Charles III, his wife Queen Consort Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), Prince William, and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were seen chatting after arriving at the Abbey. Now, a lip-reading expert is revealing what the royals were talking about and what Camilla said to Charles after he gestured for her stand by his side as the service was getting ready to start.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey | JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royals held onto their hats as they arrived at the service

As senior royals arrived for the service the ladies had to hold onto to their hats.

Prince William’s wife wore a navy floral Erdem skirt suit with the peplum frill at the waist. The suit features contrasting white zig-zag stitch on both the front and back. She accessorized her outfit with sparkling double-drop sapphire diamond earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Kate carried a midnight navy purse and donned a matching hat which she gripped to hold from blowing away as she entered the church.

The queen consort, who rocked a blue Fiona Clare wool crepe dress and matching-colored Philip Treacy hat, held her clutch under one arm and used her hands to hold down her dress and hat against the wind gusts.

Luckily both ladies avoided any wardrobe malfunctions.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles attend the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey | Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Lip reader reveals what Camilla said to Charles after speaking to Will and Kate

Once inside the Abbey, Camilla shook hands with some assembled guests and headed over to where William and Kate were to discuss the blustery weather.

According to professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman, when Camilla approached William and Kate, her stepson appeared to ask her: “Did your hat almost blow away?”

Freeman told The Mirror that Kate then shared: “mine almost came off too.”

Moments later, Charles taps the queen consort on the arm and gestures for her to move into place for the start of the procession. Freeman revealed that the king said, “over here,” before Camilla tells him “Kate almost lost her hat.” The lip reader claims that Charles responded: “Oh it’s merry hell.” Camilla then declared: “I could use a drink after this.”

King Charles remembered his late mother during speech

This Commonwealth Day service marked the first since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and in his speech, Charles made sure to pay tribute to his late mother.

The king said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved mother, the late queen–a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life. In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met … over so many years.”