A lip-reading expert has decoded what the Princess of Wales said to the Prince of Wales following a tense event with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a lot to say about certain members of the royal family after they stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020 and moved to California.

The first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared back in the U.K. together following their departure was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Because no one was sure what kind of reception they would get from Harry’s relatives, all eyes were on them when they attended the service of thanksgiving for the queen. Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton], weren’t seated anywhere near the Sussexes but cameras caught Meghan and Kate’s reactions when they saw one another. Here’s more on that, plus what a lip reader noticed the princess saying to William after the service concluded.

Royal watchers think they know exactly what Kate said when she saw Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

For many people watching the service, you didn’t have to be a lip reader to decipher Kate’s reaction when she first saw Meghan inside St Paul’s Cathedral. That’s because the princess had just a one-word comment.

Footage taken by the BBC after both couples arrived at the church showed the Princess of Wales turning to her left in the direction of where Harry and Meghan were seated. She then appeared to mouth the word “wow” under her breath.

Kate was not pleased when the Sussexes showed up. Several reports have claimed that the duke and duchess were purposely late for the service so they didn’t have to arrive crammed in a coach with other non-working royals and could make their own grand entrance.

Commentator Lady Colin Campbell told GB News: “[The Sussexes] were supposed to be in the bus with all of the third-tier royals. And the reason why they were late for the appointed meeting at the Clarence House was to make sure that they would miss the bus so that they would appear later because you know processions are done in order of diminishing or increasing rank so the least important will go first and the most important will go last entering a building … They realized they had been lumped with the never-was royals so they decided they were going to be late and miss their slot.”

Clips from the event that circulated online also showed Meghan turning away from Kate when she and William took their seats.

What Kate said to Prince William after the service

Following the tense service, there appeared to be relief on the faces of just about everyone including William and Kate as they exited the church.

According to lip reading expert John Cassidy, when they emerged on the steps Kate expressed that relief and remarked, “It went very well, very well” with William replying: “Yes, perfect.”

The Prince of Wales was then seen waving to the crowds gathered outside the cathedral. Cassidy told The Mirror that he then turned to Kate pointed to vehicles picking up the family members and said: “Wait for that to move, then we can go.”