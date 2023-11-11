A lip reader has decoded what the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes were laughing at one of the few times they were back in the U.K. together.

Ever since they stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S., there’s been a guessing game about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would return to the U.K. for major family events. The Sussexes did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral together as well as the late monarch‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations before that. But they didn’t receive a warm reception from Harry’s relatives at either.

The tension at the queen’s funeral was obvious to the millions who watched while things at the Platinum Jubilee were a little more subtle. However, a lip reader noticed the duchess attempting to make a joke and laugh while inside the church perhaps to ease some of the awkwardness.

Here’s more on that and who else was in a joking mood that day.

What Prince Harry said that Meghan laughed about in church

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

On June 3, 2022, the Sussexes arrived at St. Paul’s Cathedral after other members of the royal family already had and were escorted to their seats in the middle of the second row. The seating arrangement appeared to surprise the pair who had been accustomed to prime seating at events.

According to royal biographer Tom Bower, Harry wasn’t happy with the seats and decided that he and his wife should at least sit closest to the aisle so he asked Princess Beatrice to move down. The usher, however, told Harry that would not be possible, and when the prince demanded to know who gave that order the usher responded: “Your grandmother.”

Professional lip readers for The Sun decoded what the couple said to each other after taking their assigned seats.

Harry told Meghan: “So when we go … and then we have to … that’s together.”

The lip-reading expert then saw Meghan nod and laugh as she gave the sarcastic reply: “Yes … should be fun.”

Other royals shared some laughs that day too

Once outside the church, the lip-reading pro broke down the light-hearted conversation Harry had as he playfully chatted with his cousin, Zara Tindall, about what color outfit she was going to wear that day.

Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, and Prince Harry leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral | Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Love your outfit. Nice in pink! I didn’t know what colors you would wear — blue, pink, orange,” he said. When Zara turned to him and giggled, Meghan chimed in: “You look great!”

The lip reader also revealed some other conversations had by other royals including Princess Eugenie who during the service asked Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: “Is my face ok?”

“Yes,” he replied nodding.

“It feels dry,” she added.

Princess Beatrice then remarked to Edo about how many medals a man behind her had on his jacket.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “You have a medal. You deserve a medal.”

Edo replied: “No, I don’t.”

“Yes you do,” said Beatrice, to which he smiled and laughed.