Lip readers decoded what the now-Prince and Princess of Wales asked each other after they tied the knot in front of the world.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) tied the knot on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in front of around 2,000 guests. Their royal wedding was watched by millions more around the globe as well. The prince wore the red tunic of a colonel of the Irish Guards while his bride looked stunning in an Alexander McQueen dress designed by Sarah Burton.

There were so many memorable moments from that day, including the couple’s double kiss on the Buckingham Palace balcony and the crowd’s cheers that became too much for one young flower girl who needed to cover her ears. There was also the prince and the princess’s carriage ride, which was like a scene right out of a storybook.

During that carriage procession, the newlyweds were seen saying a few words to each other. Now, thanks to a viral video and the help of lip readers, we know what William and Kate said as they rode to Buckingham Palace.

What Prince William and Kate are seen asking each other in viral video of their wedding day

Prince William and Kate Middleton gazing at each other during their carriage procession following their wedding | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The couple took a carriage ride from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in the same 1902 State Landau carriage William’s parents, now-King Charles and Princess Diana, rode in when they got married.

Once the pair got settled into the carriage, they were seen exchanging a few words.

According to a video posted on TikTok, William first commented to Kate, “You look happy.” She smiled and told him, “Yes! Are you happy?” to which he replied, “Yes. Very!”

The 12-second clip has more than 3.8 million views, over 336,000 likes, and garnered hundreds of comments.

Many people posted about how the couple still looks at each other so lovingly like they did back then, writing: “He still looks at her that way now. Full of love,” and “The eyes can tell the love for each other.”

What else William said to Kate during their carriage ride and later on the balcony

Prince William and Kate Middleton kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their royal wedding | John Stillwell – WPA/Getty Images

Onlookers saw William making a few other comments as they traveled to the Palace that day.

A professional lip reader analyzed that footage and revealed what William said to the princess. The lip-reading expert told CBS (per Marie Claire) that William made a remark as if he was in disbelief about how many people packed the streets for their big day saying: “I hope I remember … It’s mad, it’s mad! Oh my goodness it’s really loud here — these people are clapping.”

Lip readers also observed what the prince said to his wife once they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

As the crowd cheered for them, William urged his bride, “Go on, a little kiss, go on.” Then, after sharing one lip lock, William turned to Kate again and suggested, “Let’s give them another one. I love you. One more kiss.”