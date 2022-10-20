Lisa Barlow Felt ‘More Vested’ in Friendship With Meredith Marks, Is Closer With Another ‘RHOSLC’ Star Now

Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks haven’t been on the best terms thus far in season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Since Lisa’s hot mic tirade in season 2 of the Bravo series and the drama surrounding Lisa’s alleged affair in the new season, there has been little trust between the Vida tequila owner and Meredith. While at BravoCon 2022, Lisa opened up about her friendship with Meredith and admitted she’s closer with another RHOSLC star now. Find out what she had to say.

Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Karamo, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose | Scott Gries/Bravo

Meredith Marks previously called Lisa’s hot mic moment ‘lies’

During their trip to Zion in season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, a frustrated Lisa left dinner and proceeded to talk about her co-star. “Meredith can go f*** herself, I’m done with her,” she started.

“Cause I’m not a f***ing w**** and I don’t cheat on my husband. … Why don’t you own a house? Oh wait you can’t, cause your husband changes jobs every five minutes.” Lisa Barlow, ‘RHOSLC’ Season 2

Lisa also said she was offended by Meredith not having her back. She concluded with: “I f***ing hate her. She’s a w****. She f***ed half of New York. She can go f*** herself.”

This kickstarted the unraveling of Lisa and Meredith’s friendship. During the Jan. 30, 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Meredith admitted “this level of hate was far beyond anything [she] could have imagined.” She also referred to Lisa’s comments as “lies” and called her slights “incomprehensible.” Meredith denied there was any truth to Lisa’s claims.

Lisa Barlow says Meredith Marks thinks ‘it’s all about her’

Lisa was one of the many Bravo celebrities in attendance at the 2022 BravoCon. During a conversation with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their podcast Two Ts In A Pod, Lisa accused Meredith of yelling at her every time they were together and blaming her for things she didn’t do. “I definitely think it’s all about her,” the Diet Coke lover said. Lisa also called Meredith’s treatment of her this season “retaliation” for her hot mic moment from season 2.

“We were friends [before the show] but I think I was always way more vested in our friendship,” Lisa added. “… or I never would have even gotten to that point where I was that upset.”

She admitted her rant came from a place of hurt. “I wasn’t trying to be mean,” she continued. “If I wanted to be mean, I would have said it at the table in front of everyone.”

Lisa Barlow is closer with ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ co-star Whitney Rose

Until last week’s episode of RHOSLC, Whitney and Heather Gay’s friendship seemed like one of the strongest among the cast. However, that friendship started to crack after Heather denied hearing the rumors about Lisa sleeping with someone for “court-side Jazz tickets.”

Lisa Barlow hugs Whitney Rose | Jesse Grant/Bravo

Now, it seems Lisa has become the new Heather to Whitney. “I know it’s a shock, but I totally love Whitney for what she did for me in Arizona,” Lisa said on the podcast. “She’s taking so much s*** right now … if she didn’t call it out, it would have gone on the entire season.”

Will this blossoming friendship come up in RHOSLC Season 3 Episode 4, “Bad Weather Betrayal?” Watch the new episode on Oct. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to find out.

