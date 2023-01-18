Lisa ‘Couldn’t Believe’ BLACKPINK Was Performing at Coachella in 2019: ‘Is This For Real?’

Lisa’s the solo artist behind “LALISA” and “Money.” She also performs with BLACKPINK, headlining the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo. Here’s what she said during BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky about the K-pop group’s 2019 Coachella performance.

BLACKPINK performed at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Singers Lisa and Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK perform during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK’s in your area. This K-pop group, comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, appeared at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival — becoming the first Korean act to do so.

“I really wanted to go to Coachella since a while ago,” Rosé said during a Vogue interview (via Soompi). “I like the atmosphere and the vibe. We often performed set songs in set venues, but I felt really free at Coachella. My endorphins really soared.”

Lisa ‘couldn’t believe’ BLACKPINK was performing at Coachella in 2019

In BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, BLINKs got a behind-the-scenes look at their Coachella performance. For Lisa, this was an unbelievable opportunity, especially with BLACKPINK as the first K-pop group to perform at the music event.

“Because it’s such a big festival,” Lisa said in Thai, according to a translation on the video, “when I was told that we were going, I couldn’t believe it. ‘Are we going to Coachella? BLACKPINK? Are you sure? Is this for real?'”

The road to Coachella was challenging — Jisoo said she was sick during the performance. Jennie thought only 100 or 200 people would walk up to their stage, but she was surprised when people sang back in Korean.

“It was really nerve-wracking,” Rosé added. “We’re a group from South Korea representing our country.”

The K-pop group highlighted “Don’t Know What to Do,” “Kick It,” “See U Later,” “Playing with Fire,” and “BOOMBAYAH” in their 2019 setlist. Jennie performed her solo song and the group sang an adaptation of their song with Dua Lipa — “Kiss and Make Up.”

Now, the BLACKPINK videos of their Coachella performance are available on YouTube. Their live version of “Kill This Love” has over 23 million views, while “DDU-DU DDU-DU” has over 48 million views.

BLACKPINK headlines the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

This K-pop group heads back to the desert in 2023. For the upcoming music festival, BLACKPINK will appear as a headlining group — becoming the first Korean act to headline Coachella.

They perform on both April 15 and 22, with tickets already available for purchase (and some packages sold out). Other headliners include Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny, with Charli XCX, Rosalía, Gorillaz, and other artists scheduled throughout the music festival.

Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo recently released their album Born Pink, performing songs “Shut Down,” “Pink Venom,” and “Typa Girl” along their world tour. Until their Coachella performance, music by BLACKPINK is available on most major streaming platforms.