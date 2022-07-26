Who Is Lisa Kudrow’s Husband, Michel Stern?

There is no doubt that Friends is a classic show that will probably live on for decades. The series ran for 10 seasons and followed a group of six friends living in New York City. A major contributor to the show’s success was the ensemble cast. The cast went on to achieve fame and success, and some, like Lisa Kudrow, found their happy-ever-afters. So, who is Kudrow’s husband, Michel Stern?

Lisa Kudrow is almost celebrating three decades with her husband

Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Much like her folk-singing masseuse character on Friends, Lisa Kudrow fell for her husband unexpectedly. Kudrow and Michel Stern met in the 1980s when he was seeing her roommate. She developed an instant crush on him but decided to keep things respectful and hide the truth about her feelings for him.

“I was living with a French girl, and he had just moved here, and they were dating when we first met. But I’m freakishly polite, so I saw him and went, ‘Well, he’s the perfect man, and it’s all ruined because now they’re together, and I can’t try to start something with him,” she said.

Kudrow shared that she went through times when she was speechless in front of Stern, but things eventually went her way when Stern and Kudrow’s roommates broke things off two and half months later. The former couple still stayed in touch, which worked well for Kudrow.

Kudrow and Stern crossed paths again six years later at a party and struck a friendship that resulted in a long-lasting marriage. Kudrow and Stern married on May 27, 1995, a week after Friends’ first season ended in Malibu, California.

Kudrow’s husband, Michel Stern, is an advertising exec

Michel Stern is an advertising exec and businessman born in 1958 in France before moving to the U.S. for work. He and Lisa Kudrow share one child Julian Murray Stern. Kudrow’s pregnancy with Murray Stern was even incorporated into a storyline in Friends.

May is a very significant month for Kudrow and her family; it is the month she and Stern got married and their son’s birthday. He was born on May 7, 1998. It also coincidentally was the month the Friends: The Reunion aired.

Kudrow has often had the best things to say about Stern. She told Glamour in 2014, “When Michel and I decided to get married, we understood that we’re not promising to love each other forever because you can’t do that, but we are promising to work on whatever problems come out.”

She also spoke about their individuality in a separate interview saying, “Michel and I respect each other’s independence, and I don’t mean that as a euphemism… If he wants to go on a golf trip, he goes.” She added, “Marriage is like being on a team, each teammate is different, but you have the same goal.”

Lisa Kudrow debunked a famous personal rumor

It’s noble that couples, especially those in the public eye, would fancy halting any sexual activities until they are marital partners. For a long time, it was assumed that Lisa Kudrow was among those who waited until marriage to give the goods.

According to Elle Australia, Kudrow said, “I don’t know if you’d characterise me as uptight, but I understood what it is to be afraid of sex- your sexuality. For me it was just, ‘No I’m saving myself because I have to make myself worthy of the kind of man I have in my mind.”

However, Kudrow clarified the issue saying she wasn’t a virgin on her wedding day. As per Digital Spy, she told Jay Leno that it’s a common misconception that she can’t seem to shake off. She said, “What I was trying to say was when I was young I had always hoped and wanted to be a virgin when I got married, which I think is worthwhile.”

