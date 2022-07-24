Lisa Kudrow Said She Was the Least Funny Person in Her Family

Since the end of Friends, Lisa Kudrow has appeared in several successful series. Still, Friends is the series she is best known for. Kudrow credits her castmates for the show’s success, noting that they are among the funniest people she knows. Kudrow, known for her comedic timing, insists she wasn’t the funniest cast member. She even says she isn’t the funniest member of her immediate family.

Lisa Kudrow says she wasn’t the funniest member of her family

Kudrow’s comedic timing is often credited with helping Friends succeed. During her 10 years playing Phoebe Buffay, Kudrow made the process look effortless, and fans largely assumed she was just born with her talent. According to the famed actor, she wasn’t even the funniest family member.

Lisa Kudrow | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

During an interview with Today, Kudrow revealed that she was the least funny member of her family. She said that her father is the funniest person she knows, but he isn’t the only funny family member. She insisted her older brother and sister were similarly funny, but she was the “least apt,” at least growing up.

Kudrow’s father, Lee Kudrow, was a doctor. Her siblings are not in the entertainment business, but that doesn’t mean Lisa is the only Kudrow with a creative streak. Her sister, Helene Kudrow, is a painter and sculptor.

Lisa Kudrow’s son didn’t think she was the funniest person on ‘Friends’

Kudrow might be a harsh critic of herself, but apparently, so is her son. Kudrow revealed that her son, Julian Stern, watched Friends after it ended. He told her he liked the male leads the best in the series. He went on to share more of his thoughts on her acting abilities. Kudrow recalled that Julian decided she was not the funniest cast member.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Kudrow recalled how her son was shocked that the show was funny. According to Kudrow, he was doubly shocked that she, his mother, was funny, too. She shared how Julian’s assessment of Friends made her feel. She told the late-night host, “Never in my life have I wanted to tell my own kid, like, f— you.” Kudrow assured the audience she didn’t say it, but she certainly thought it. Julian, now 24, is Kudrow’s only child.

What is Lisa Kudrow doing now?

Kudrow is best known for Friends, but she’s been busy since the series ended. Right now, the famed actor has multiple projects in the works. The Friends alum has lent her voice to an animated series in recent years. In the series, Housebroken, Kudrow voices Honey, a poodle.

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay | NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kudrow also has a TV movie in post-production and a movie currently filming. She also appeared in Space Force with Steve Carrell. She is currently attached to an untitled Netflix project.

