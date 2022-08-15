Lisa Kudrow Says That She Was Never Approached About a ‘Friends’ Movie

Sex and the City offered fans two movies and a reboot after the original series ended. Gilmore Girls fans were treated to a four-part special nearly a decade after the original series ended, and the cast of Mad About You came back for another season. Friends fans were treated to a reunion with the stars, but an official movie or reboot hasn’t happened. It seems unlikely ever to happen. In fact, Lisa Kudrow admitted that she’s not interested in reprising her role as Phoebe Buffay for another season. Now, Kudrow has revealed that no one ever approached her about the prospect of a Friends movie.

Lisa Kudrow said no one has ever approached her about doing a ‘Friends’ movie

Lisa Kudrow’s most iconic role is that of Phoebe Buffay in Friends. While she has had plenty of work since the iconic series, she’s still deeply connected to the character. Still, she says she’s never been approached about appearing in a movie based on the famous show.

During an interview with the Daily Beast, Kudrow revealed that she hadn’t been approached about a Friends movie even once. Other shows have been successfully turned into movies, so why not Friends? Kudrow theorizes that a show like Sex and the City lent itself better to the film format than a show like Friends.

That doesn’t mean no one was ever approached with the concept

While no one has ever approached Kudrow about appearing in a Friends movie, that doesn’t mean the concept hasn’t been floated around. Kudrow revealed that Marta Kauffman and David Crane had been approached multiple times about a potential movie.

Kudrow said both Kauffman and Crane rebuffed the offers. She believes the show’s creators are satisfied with what they put together. Still, it’s plausible to think Kauffman might like a chance to return if she could. The famed show creator recently lamented the lack of diversity in the series. Perhaps a movie would give Kauffman and Crane a chance to correct the issue.

Is a ‘Friends’ movie a possibility, though?

Kudrow isn’t discounting the notion of a Friends movie, but the The Comeback star isn’t interested in appearing in it. Kudrow has been pretty open about closing the door on Phoebe, but she’s still open to the idea of other people coming into the picture to play a new, more current group, whether in a new sitcom or a movie.

While Kauffman and Crane haven’t signed on to the idea yet, there is plenty of material they could use to pen a movie script. They could even keep it in the family, so to speak, if they wanted. The kids of Friends would be just about the right age now to be starting their adult lives.

Ross and Rachel had Emma in 2002, meaning she’d be 20 years old. Ross’ son, Ben Geller, would be around 26 now. The triplets that Phoebe carried for her brother and sister-in-law during season 4 would also be in their early 20s. Even Monica and Chandler’s twins, Erica and Jack Bing, born as the series wrapped up, would be about 18 years old and headed into their first year of college.

