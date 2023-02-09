Lisa Marie Presley Apologizes to Michael Jackson for ‘Not Being Around’ in Final Private Moment

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson’s love affair and marriage became tabloid fodder from the moment they said “I do” in 1994. However, the couple had a deep affection for one another, which continued despite their marital difficulties. Despite enduring divorce two years later. Lisa Marie was among the last to pay her respects during Michael’s 2009 funeral. There she apologized to her late husband for “not being around.”

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson | Kim Kulish/AFP via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson’s marriage was considered shocking

Michael and Lisa Marie shocked the entertainment industry when they announced they were getting married in 1994. However, their relationship was built on a lifelong friendship. Elvis Presley’s daughter first saw Michael perform with The Jackson 5 in 1975 when she was just seven years old.

Lisa Marie and Michael reconnected during a mutual friend’s dinner party. Married to her first husband, Danny Keough, and facing difficulties, Lisa Marie and Michael began confiding their troubles to one another. Michael was unmarried, and Lisa Marie was his first wife.

In 1994 Lisa Marie and Danny divorced, sharing custody of their two children, Riley and Benjamin. Just 20 days later, Michael and Lisa Marie jetted to the Dominican Republic to wed, reported Us Weekly.

“My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago,” she announced in a statement to the media. “I am very much in love with Michael and dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

Lisa Marie Presley was allowed to have a last private moment with Michael Jackson after his death

Lisa Marie and Michael went their separate ways in Dec. 1995. She filed for divorce from Michael on January 18, 1996, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

Presley reacted to her late husband’s passing in a blog post published by Oprah Magazine.

“The person I failed to help is being transferred to the LA County Coroner’s office for his autopsy. All of the indifference and detachment I worked so hard to achieve over the years has just gone into the bowels of hell, and right now, I am gutted.”

“He was an amazing person, and I am lucky to have gotten as close to him as I did and to have had the many experiences and years we had together,” she concluded.

Oprah Winfrey asked Lisa Marie about Michael Jackson’s funeral. She asked, “As you stood over his casket, were you able to make peace?” She replied, “No, I don’t think I could make peace then.

“It was more like I wanted to apologize for not being around,” Lisa Marie shared. She continued, “Had I just said, ‘How are you? Can I try to make a phone call? I did regret that I didn’t.”

The couple had a loving, caring marriage

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson | Patrick Robert/Sygma/CORBIS/Sygma via Getty Images

Lisa Marie says the marriage was, in every sense, normal, open, and intimate. For example, when Michael couldn’t sleep at night, she would stay awake to talk with him. Lisa Marie admitted she enjoyed being there for Michael in this safe spot.

“I loved taking care of him,” she said to Oprah. “It was one of the highest points in my life when things were going well, and he and I were united. It was a very profound time of my life.”

Lisa Marie spoke of a tough conversation the couple once had. “We were sitting by the fire, and he was telling me that he was afraid he would end up like my father,” she says. “[Michael] always asked me about when he died, how it happened, when, and where. He said, ‘I feel like I’m going to end up the same way.'”