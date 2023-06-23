A way Lisa Marie tried to connect with her late father, Elvis Presley's spirit, was via seances.

Lisa Marie Presley’s cousin Danny Smith claims she held seances to contact the spirits of both Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. Smith, who runs a YouTube channel titled Memphis Mafia Kid, shared his observations of Graceland life and Lisa’s desire to reconnect with her father.

Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in side-by-side photographs | Archive Photos/Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

In a YouTube reel that drives viewers to his Memphis Mafia Kid channel, Danny Smith discussed several facts about life behind Graceland’s walls. Smith is the son of Elvis’ cousin, Billy Smith, who lived on Graceland’s property. His father, Travis Smith, was Gladys Presley’s brother.

“Lisa Marie, after Elvis passed away, held a seance to try and contact her daddy. Fact,” he revealed. Smith then details other facts of life at the second most famous private home behind The White House.

“Linda Thompson had a dog at Graceland named Fox Shoe. Elvis rode, and I rode one with him, snowmobiles out on public streets,” he continued.

However, the instance Smith spoke of regarding Lisa Marie’s attempts to contact Elvis was not the only time she held a seance. One other time, Lisa Marie tried to reach her father’s spirit while among some friends.

Lisa Marie also tried to contact Elvis Presley’s spirit on the Queen Mary ocean liner

Elvis Presley’s wallet contained a photograph of him and Lisa Marie Presley | Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

During a birthday party for Lisa Marie Presley, which was held on the Queen Mary, friends joined her for a seance. The luxury liner was anchored in Long Beach, CA.

“It was spooky,” said singer and songwriter Pete Yorn to Rolling Stone. “Everyone said it was haunted. My friend was in the room next to ours, and he swears that in the middle of the night, his music system turned on out of nowhere. It was a cool memory, but I didn’t sleep a wink.”

In February 2010, Lisa Marie also attempted to reach the spirit of her ex-husband, Michael Jackson. To Express, Jackson’s former hairdresser Karen Faye spoke of the event, which she attended.

Faye noted Jackson appeared “unsettled.” However, “He seemed more jovial with Lisa. The psychic turned to me and said Michael is telling me, ‘You took such good care of me, and I am so sorry I hurt you so much.'”

Lisa Marie Presley dealt with ‘pain and loss’ from a young age

At 9, Lisa Marie Presley was on hand when her father, Elvis Presley’s lifeless body was found on the bathroom floor in his Graceland estate. She endured the sudden death of her son Ben in 2020.

Lisa Marie discussed her experiences in an essay for National Grief Awareness Day in August 2022. Her essay was published by People Magazine.

“Death is part of life whether we like it or not, and so is grieving,” she wrote. “Grief does not stop or go away in any sense, a year or years after the loss. Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture want us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

“I’ve dealt with death, grief, and loss since the age of 9. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime, and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” Lisa Marie continued.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12. 2023. She is the mother of Riley Keough, the late Benjamin Storm Keough, and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.