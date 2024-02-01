Elvis Presley's daughter looked for lasting love throughout her adult life, getting engaged five times and marrying four times before her death.

Elvis Presley‘s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, had several high-profile relationships throughout her adulthood. These relationships resulted in four weddings and five engagements before her death in January 2023. Just who was Lisa Marie Presley romantically involved with? Here are the details.

Lisa Marie Presley’s search for lasting love began at 17

Lisa Marie Presley began dating Chicago-based musician Danny Keough in 1985 when she was 17 and he was 20. Three years later, on Oct. 3, 1988, they wed.

Presley and Keough, a Chicago-born musician once part of her backing band, tied the knot at the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood. Nine witnesses watched them exchange vows, reported The Sun.

A few days after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child. Danielle Riley Keough was born on May 29, 1989. Lisa Marie and Danny welcomed their second child, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, three years later, on Oct. 21, 1992.

Presley and Keough split in May 1994. “I had been really sheltered. I got married the first time very, very young,” Lisa Marie told Marie Claire in 2007. “And in my marriage, there was so much resentment about who I was because I had more than he did, and it became a power struggle. It is hard for a man to be with a woman who is stronger, wealthier.”

Following her split, Lisa Marie wed Michael Jackson

In 1994, Lisa Marie Presley tied the knot with the late pop icon Michael Jackson, and their union lasted two years. They first met at her father’s concert in 1975 when she was seven years old, and the singer was a member of The Jackson Five.

However, they only got to know each other nearly two decades later when they had dinner with a mutual friend in Los Angeles. Presley and Jackson’s relationship was fast-tracked, and their marriage occurred just 20 days after Presley’s divorce from Keough.

“My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago,” she announced in a statement to the media. “I am very much in love with Michael and I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

She later told Oprah Winfrey, after her divorce, “[My father and Michael] had the luxury of creating whatever reality around them they wanted to create. They would have the kinds of people who would go with their program, and if they weren’t, then they could be disposed of,” Lisa Marie revealed.

Elvis Presley’s daughter also wed Nicolas Cage

Lisa Marie Presley and Nicolas Cage were married for four months | SGranitz/WireImage

Lisa Marie Presley married actor Nicolas Cage on the 25th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death, Aug. 16, 2002. The couple were wed for four months before filing for divorce.

Cage was one of the few people allowed to view the second floor of Graceland, an area kept off-limits to visitors. This visit reportedly occurred shortly after the couple’s marriage.

Five years after her marriage to Cage, Presley became engaged to singer-songwriter John Oszajca, who proposed on Christmas in 1999. However, after 16 months, they split up before getting married.

Presley’s last marriage was to music producer Michael Lockwood, whom she married in 2006. They welcomed twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Anne and Finley Aaron Love, in 2008. After 10 years of marriage, Presley filed for a divorce in 2016.

Lisa Marie Presley was living with her first husband, Danny Keough, at the time of her death on Jan. 12, 2023. She was 54.