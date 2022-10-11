Lisa Rinna Is Back on BravoCon 2022 ‘RHOBH’ Panel – Could the Cast Finally Find Resolution in NYC?

After announcing she would not attend BravoCon 2022, Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared she will appear on an RHOBH panel – could her return to the live panel finally pave the way for resolution with this splintered cast?

It’s no secret that the RHOBH reunion did not offer any resolution for the cast, especially between Rinna, Kyle Richards, and her sister Kathy Hilton. RHOBH Season 12 ended with Rinna upset over an explosive meltdown Hilton had off-camera. Rinna claimed that Hilton made horrific remarks about the entire cast, especially her sister. But the cast felt as though Rinna kept fanning the flames to create drama, exaggerating what truly occurred.

Reunions are designed to foster resolution. But the pre-recorded RHOBH reunion left the cast in the same place where they ended the season.

The ‘RHOBH’ cast did not hug after the reunion

Erika Jayne recently said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that for the first time after a reunion, no one wanted to hug or go out to dinner. “It was a lot,” she to Andy Cohen, who hosted the RHOBH reunion. “I mean, it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. I don’t know how you felt about it.”

Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Sheree Zampino, Crystal Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley | Casey Durkin/Bravo

“But it was tough,” Jayne reflected on the RHOBH reunion. “I will say this. None of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.” Almost every cast will take a photo at the end of the reunion and even Cohen was a little stunned.

“That was a first,” Cohen said. “And I didn’t even kind of push it. And I think when you see … you will see why.”

Lisa Rinna returning to BravoCon 2022 could open the door for the ‘RHOBH’ cast to find a resolution

BravoCon 2022 panel moderator Brad Goreski could have his work cut out for him when he moderates the “Thrills in Beverly Hills” panel held on Friday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m. on the “Don’t Be Tardy” stage. This panel may be one of the (many) hottest tickets at BravoCon because nearly the entire cast will be on stage.

While Rinna is listed to attend, Hilton’s name is not included in the event description, even though she’s still listed as attending. “Say ‘Hello Kyle!’ when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Sutton Stracke reveal how they balance their ever-evolving friendships with the demands of their fabulous, personal lives,” according to the BravoCon description.

Kyle Richards reveals that ‘RHOBH’ relationships are strained

Richards recently echoed the remarks Jayne made on WWHL. “Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” she told ET. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Richards also reflected on her relationship with Hilton. “You know, I don’t think people realize how much the conflict with my family affects me,” she said. “I try to not think about it and bury it too. It’s very painful to have these things play out on camera in the public eye and I knew it was going to be a difficult day, but that was the worst reunion in 12 years for sure.”

But Richards added she’s optimistic about her sister. “You know, things could be better,” she said about Hilton. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

RELATED: ‘RHOBH’: Harry Hamlin Once Revealed Exactly How He Helps Lisa Rinna ‘Stay Above the Fray’