Lisa Rinna Committed ‘Houswives’ Career ‘Suicide’ by Coming for Kathy Hilton, ‘RHOBH’ Friend Says

Kathryn Edwards, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills believes that Lisa Rinna could have damaged her Bravo career by calling out Kathy Hilton this RHOBH season.

Rinna insisted that Hilton made shocking and horrifying remarks about everyone on the cast, but especially sister Kyle Richards when they were alone in a sprinter van in Aspen. The controversy damaged Hilton and Richards’ relationship and Rinna said the experience was traumatic.

Hilton pushed back on Rinna’s claim and they left the RHOBH reunion with no resolution. Edwards thinks that Rinna doubling down on her claims may end up having a negative impact on her career on the show and shared why.

Kathy Hilton is in a powerhouse circle in Hollywood

“She’s not like some A-list actress,” Edwards said about Hilton on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “They’re not producing movies or Netflix shows, but the Hilton name, I think just as far as that circle. Honestly, I would give her the credit of like that whole circle of Ryan Seacrest, Paris Hilton, the Kardashian-Jenner circle of people [who] get things done.”

Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

“And if someone in that group turns on you, you can have some doors closed,” she said. “Is she kind of a little bit of a matriarch-type person in LA? Yes, I would say that for sure. But it’s not like she’s some woman who’s producing TV shows and she’s not Kris Jenner.”

Lisa Rinna may have damaged her career on ‘RHOBH’ by coming for Kathy Hilton, Kathryn believes

“And, those bloodlines run deep,” she said about the Hollywood powerhouse. “They’ve been friends for decades and when one of them gets hit and someone comes for them, they form a circle.”

“I found it really interesting because it was almost like Rinna was just committing [RHOBH] suicide,” she said. “I think maybe she’s gone and maybe this is the way she exits the show. She says that she wants seven figures. Or they say they’re not gonna give it to her and that’s the way they get rid of her.”

“But getting on the bad side of that, if it’s real, that might not be a ship she can upright again. She might not be able to come out from underneath that rock,” she added.

“I do think that she’ll come back,” Edwards said about Rinna on RHOBH. “I think they’re gonna probably let enough time go by and they’re gonna take a long pause with filming again and let some other stuff go. Do other shows.”

Kathryn Edwards doesn’t recognize Lisa Rinna anymore

In an earlier interview on the podcast, Edwards said Rinna is not the same person she used to know. “I don’t really feel good after I watch it. That’s the best way to say it. It’s ugly to me. I am just kind of shaking my head over it, at this stage of the game, I really, truly do not recognize in any way, shape, or form Lisa Rinna as I knew her before,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“She’s gone,” Edwards added. “That to me is a little sad because I really thought she was a really great girl before. And I can’t say that now. And I don’t know if it’s all about making a great show and she’s just laughing her way to the bank and it’s worth it for her. I don’t know.”

RELATED: Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne Hatched ‘Diabolical Plot’ Against Kathy Hilton – Kathryn Edwards Thinks Production Was Involved