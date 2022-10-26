Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne Hatched ‘Diabolical Plot’ Against Kathy Hilton – Kathryn Edwards Thinks Production Was Involved

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills friend Kathryn Edwards agreed with the theory that the main reason Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne blew up the Kathy Hilton RHOBH drama was to take the heat off of Jayne.

The RHOBH cast also seemed to poke at that theory when the main topic of conversation suddenly shifted off of Jayne and her legal woes to what Hilton said in the sprinter van to Rinna in Aspen. Even though Rinna was alone with Hilton, Jayne was suddenly included in the dialog and had spoken to Rinna about it.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne had a ‘diabolical plan’ to take down Kathy Hilton, Kathryn believes

“My feeling is watching all this, was that on the heels of it being a back-to-back season, I think this was kind of like a diabolical plot between Rinna and Erika to take the heat off of Erika,” Edwards said on Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna |Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images

“Kathy is darling, everyone loves her,” she continued. “And do I think that she probably said some things that were unbecoming. But with the press leaks when the season was going on, to me, it’s a smoking gun and it’s really leaning towards those two.”

Kathryn thinks perhaps ‘RHOBH’ showrunners were involved

Edwards’ gut feeling doesn’t stop with the RHOBH cast. She thinks producers massaged and helped the plan along.

“But I wonder if the showrunners, like the people who produce the show, don’t plant the seed and say, ‘Rinna, this is what we’re gonna go with,'” she hypothesized.”Will you say this? Will you do this? Because they really do envision the season. They don’t just every episode wing it.”

“And, there is a beginning, a middle, and an end,” she recalled. “And I wonder … because in the one little bit that I did, I know for a fact that they were working with [Rinna]. I saw it, I heard it. [Producers] talking to her and I said to her, ‘Whatever they’re paying you, it’s not enough.’ And she’s like, ‘I know, right?'”

Lisa Rinna is securing her place on ‘RHOBH,’ Kathryn Edwards believes

Edwards spoke about how producers influenced the storyline in the past. “The show is highly produced. It’s not scripted. So they don’t tell you what to say, But they’re making a storyline and as things happen, like I said earlier, they have to fill in blank spots,” she shared in a 2020 episode of Behind the Velvet Rope. “So the editors will say, ‘Oh, we need a scene to make this more cohesive.’ And they’ll, they’ll do a scene. And they literally like will say like, ‘We need you to kind of talk about this.’”

In her latest interview, Edwards said Rinna was doing what she does best. “She’s an actress, you know what I mean? Maybe, that’s what it is. And they just kind of tell her like, ‘We’re gonna pay you. We’re gonna make it okay for you in the end. We’re gonna give you a great season,'” Edwards said.

Adding that Rinna’s comment about putting her pause isn’t true. “You know, you’re not gonna lose your job. I mean, it’s the perfect example of her saying, OK like, put me on pause. I don’t f***ing care. She does care immensely. Of course, she cares. And you’d only say those things if you know it’s not gonna happen.”

