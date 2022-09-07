Lisa Rinna Is Getting Messy as Rumors Swirl She Is Out for Next Season of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna has been part of the main cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since season 5. She joined the Bravo reality franchise in 2014 with a 25-year acting career on her resume that featured prominent roles on both Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place.

While starring on RHOBH, Rinna has continued her acting career via guest appearances on a number of different TV shows. But her focus these past eight years has mostly been the personal brand she’s built around being a famous Housewife. But with the drama turning dark and nasty in season 12, rumors are starting to swirl that Rinna could be out for the next season of RHOBH.

Lisa Rinna | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

‘RHOBH’ Season 12 has even more drama happening off-camera

The ladies of RHOBH have been feuding like crazy in season 12. But what’s incredible is that things have gotten even more out of hand away from Bravo cameras.

As the latest season has been playing out on TV, chaos has erupted on social media after someone allegedly started a targeted bot harassment campaign against Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son, Jax.

At first, accusations were leveled against RHOBH newbie Diana Jenkins because of the history of online feuding between her and Garcelle, in which Erika Jayne and Rinna also got involved in. However, Jenkins vehemently denied any involvement in a bot campaign, and she joined the rest of the cast in sharing Bravo’s statement denouncing the practice.

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna Make Emotional Plea to Trolls Targeting Their Kids https://t.co/KLjFFsIsPU — E! News (@enews) August 24, 2022

But then, Rinna made an unexpected move by posting a heavily filtered video on her Instagram Stories in late August where she insinuated that an RHOBH producer — and possibly alum Lisa Vanderpump — were responsible for what was happening.

Lisa Rinna is getting messy and sparking rumors

In her video, Lisa told fans that the highly-anticipated episodes covering the cast trip to Aspen were coming up. And, she finds the timing of the targeted attack against Jax on social media as extremely suspicious. She says she has “a little detective” inside of her that goes off “when bullsh*t’s happening.”

“Don’t you find it interesting that the s*** that’s going down online. Right now. Like it’s not evening happening on the show, it’s happening online. Don’t you find it interesting that it’s happening right before the Aspen stuff is gonna happen? Cause it’s gonna happen,” Rinna told her followers.

“But I find it so interesting, yeah. Is it a coinkidink that the producer of our show now was the producer of Vanderpump Rules, when all that s*** went down over there, online, in the press, and such.”

Rumors are swirling that Lisa Rinna is out for next season of ‘RHOBH’

In addition to suspecting the show’s producers and alumni of sabotaging RHOBH, Rinna has also shared posts that fans believe are hints she’s not coming back for season 13.

She posted a throwback photo from the 1990s when she was walking the red carpet, and on top of the image wrote, “I was Lisa F***ing Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F***ing Rinna After.” She also posted a pic of Renée Zellweger playing Roxie Hart in the 2002 film Chicago, and shared lyrics from the song Roxie.

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid,” the post read, with an emphasis on the last line.

Rinna has also deleted hundreds of RHOBH photos from her social media and edited her Instagram grid to reflect mostly “fashion, fun, and family.” And, she has received noticeably less screen time in season 12.

“She is on an exit tour out of Housewives,” one fan quipped on Twitter, adding that they “expect to see her on The Masked Singer, and other celebrity reality shows very very soon.” Another added, “Lisa Rinna is over.”

However, an insider insisted to Page Six that Rinna is still very much a part of RHOBH, and she’s not going anywhere.

New episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays on Bravo.

