Lisa Rinna Says ‘RHOBH’ Children Are Getting Death Threats, Plans to Curb Social Posts About Show

How much worse can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills social media drama get? Much, much worse. Now Lisa Rinna shared that RHOBH children are getting death threats over the whole Diana Jenkins/Garcelle Beauvais social media mess, and she’s stepping back from social media as a result.

After Jenkins and Beauvais sniped at one another on social media, Beauvais’ son Jax ended up being trolled by Jenkins’ fans or bots – either way, the RHOBH cast, and Bravo ended up issuing statements to leave the RHOBH children alone.

But then Rinna removed her statement from Instagram, leaving a fan to ask why.

Lisa Rinna said ‘RHOBH’ children are getting death threats

Rinna posted a direct message exchange she had with a fan on her Instagram story. The fan asked why Rinna removed her statement and she replied that she simply “archived it.” But then added she was keeping her social media page very “edited” and “positive.” Rinna said her posts would focus on “fashion” and “fun.”

“I don’t want anything negative on my grid since my own children are being threatened as we speak,” she continued in her post (via Page Six). “I felt it best to archive it.”

She added, “The statement did nothing so why keep it up? Our children are getting death threats. All of our children. It’s gone beyond and I need to keep my family safe now. I will no longer be posting or saying anything about the show.”

Lisa’s husband Harry Hamlin said to leave the kids out of this

Rinna’s husband Harry Hamlin also shared Bravo’s statement about Beauvais’ son being attacked on social media. He captioned the statement on Instagram:

“Important! RHOBH is a TV show. All cast members know it’s a TV show and its main purpose is to entertain the audience. Attacking the cast or their children is inappropriate. Please enjoy the show and leave the participants alone. The negatives editorializing can be very dangerous and we all hope it will stop. Love please!”

Unlike other Housewives, Rinna doesn’t maintain an RHOBH diamond insignia displayed in her Instagram bio. She also made a statement about that in her Instagram story. “I never had RHOBH anywhere on my Instagram in my profile and I have recently edited my Instagram page for fashion fun and family. I took away 8,000 photos.”

She added, “I did that about 3 weeks ago if you go and look there’s still housewives stuff on there from the reunion from the wine scene in Provence … dancing in Provence.”

Some fans think Lisa Rinna is leaving ‘RHOBH’

Rinna continued to add more messages to her Instagram story, including new cryptic messages that have some fans wondering if this will be her last season on RHOBH. “Nobody is more focused on trashing your name than someone whose worried you will tell people the truth,” was the latest story post.

No official word from Bravo or Rinna about her future status on the show. But Radar Online reports that unnamed sources shared that Rinna is currently “still very much employed by Bravo.” Radar added that sources insist that Rinna’s status on the show is unchanged and the network was fully aware that she updated her social media three weeks ago.

